Obituaries

CALLEJA. On December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA nèe Debono, aged 71, of Msida and residing in Birkirkara, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Julian, her children Rosemarie and her husband Jeremy, Bro. Robert OFM Conv, Julian and his wife Melania, and Victoria and her husband Pierre, her grand-child Timothy, her siblings Joe and his wife Irene, Frank and his wife Hilda, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei tomorrow, Thursday, December 12, at 1.30pm for St Francis of Assisi church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. On December 8, LOUIS of Żurrieq, residing in Msida, aged 79, went to meet The Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary, his children Klaus, Heidi, Ruth and their respective spouses, his grandchildren, his siblings and relatives. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, December 13, at 7am, for St Catherine, parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 7.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAFÀ. On December 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL ex-teacher from Senglea, residing in Santa Venera, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Miriam, his children Victor and his wife Denise, Ruth and her husband Kevin, Chris and his wife Michelle, his grandsons Luke, Brendon and Nathan, his mother Giovanna, his brother and sisters, in-laws, family relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, De-cember 11, at 2pm, at Santa Venera parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive any visitors.

In Memoriam

ATTARD PORTUGHES – GIOVANNI. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, today being the 29th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly re-membered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – MARY. In ever loving memory of a wonderful mother, today the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

DACOUTROS. Treasured memo-ries of our dear mother LYDIA on her 34th anniversary. Never forgotten by her daughters Grace, Johanna, Lydia, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. Violet (known as Vollie). Lovingly remembered on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Rosette.

PORTELLI – FRANKIE. You are at peace, dearest brother. May the Lord grant you eternal rest. Anna, Josette and Colin.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Friday, December 20, 2019. Reopens – Monday, January 6, 2020.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.