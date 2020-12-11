Obituaries

CARUANA. On December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA of Cospicua, reunited with her late husband Alfio, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, at the age of 85. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Canon Evan Caruana, archpriest of Żabbar, Maruska and her husband George Scerri, Dr Ludvic Caruana and his wife Dr Sylvana Borg Caruana, her grandchildren Andrei and his fiancée Kelsey May, Roberta, Luigi Rocco, Michela and Emilia, other relatives and friends. A private burial took place yesterday in the family grave at Gudja cemetery. A memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be announced at a later date. She is always in our thoughts and prayers and will be greatly missed. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On December 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, MAGDALEN, aged 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, Monica, widow of her son Louis, her daughters Miriam and her husband Rosario, Doreen and her husband Lino, her grandchildren Andrea, Anna, Daniele, Mark, Robert, Lara and Stefania and their respective spouses, her great-grandchildren Elia, Matilda, Emma, Michele, Julia, Nikolai, Lisa-Jo and little Daniel, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 11, at 3pm, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the great dedication and care given at Holy Family Home, Naxxar.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO. In memory of SHAUN. A Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, December 12, at 9am, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. All friends are most welcome to attend.

BONNICI – MARY. In ever loving memory of a fantastic mother, today the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

CAMILLERI – EMANUEL. Treasured memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten, and greatly missed by his wife Doris, daughter Nicola and her husband Adrian and grandsons Beppe and Gianni. A Mass is being offered at St Patrick church, Sliema. We hold you close within our hearts.

FENECH. In ever loving memory of VIOLET known as Vollie on the 18th anniversary of her departing this life to meet the Risen Lord. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Rosette.

PORTELLI – FRANKIE. You are at peace, dearest brother. May the Lord grant you eternal rest. Anna, Josette and Colin.

