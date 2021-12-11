Obituary

MUSCAT. On December 10, at Apap Institute Sta Venera, GRACE née Gatt, aged 94, widow of Horace, of Kerċem, Gozo and residing in Sta. Venera, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Stella, Victoria, Ersilia, Agnes and her husband Maurice, her sisters-in-law Doris and Nina, her husband’s sisters Helen, residing in Australia, and Therese, nephews and nieces, her caring neighbour Priscilla, the Sisters, staff and residents at Apap Institute, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Apap Institute today, Saturday, December 11, at 1pm for Sta Venera parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI – MARY. In loving memory of our mother, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

FENECH. VIOLET (k/a Vollie) on the 19th anniversary of her passing away to meet the risen Lord. Never forgotten in thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Rosette.

PORTELLI – FRANKIE. You are at peace, dearest brother. May the Lord grant you eternal rest. Anna, Josette and Colin.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Thursday, December 23, 2021, re-open, Monday, January 3, 2022.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Fantastic art materials for gifts. www.sistinaart.com. Home deliveries.

