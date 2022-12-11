Obituaries

BRAY. On December 8, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Hospital, RONALD, aged 58, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear mother Esther, his sister Joyce and brother Victor, his nephew and niece Isaac and Luana, Yanica and Redent, his close friends Clare Decelis and her family, his loyal friends of Primary Health Care and Floriana Football Club Supporters as well as Marsa Pageant Group. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, December 12, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LICARI. On December 9, RITA, née Gauci, at the age of 68, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, to join her parents Paul and Maria and her siblings Vanna, Helen, Clement and Joseph. She will always be lovingly remembered as a dear wife, mother and grandmother by her husband Edward, her children Paula, Edwina and Josie, her daughter in-law Rebecca, her grandchildren Tara, Sebastian, Benjamin and Ana, her in-laws among whom Sr Helendina, of the Congregation of St Joseph of the Apparition, Anthony Brincat, widower of her sister Helen, Rose, widow of her brother Clement, and Doreen, widow of her brother Joseph, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège will leave St James Capua Hospital on Wednesday, December 14, at 8am, and Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Capua Hospital for their care. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her Eternal Peace.

Dr Daniel Micallef

MICALLEF. On December 9, at his residence in Rabat, Dr DANIEL MICALLEF, at the age of 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pauline, his children Marika, Denise, Isabelle, Bernardette, Mark, Paul and Daniel and their respective spouses and partners, his grandchildren and their partners, his great-grandchildren, his siblings and their partners, his wife’s siblings and their partners, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Sunday, December 11, at 2.30pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, followed by a private burial ceremony at St Margherita’s Cemetery in Rabat. God, grant him eternal rest.

MICELI-FARRUGIA. On December 8, LILIAN, just before her 98th birthday, passed away peacefully at her residence in Ta’ Xbiex, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Fra Francis Vassallo (widower of Mimici), Mark and Josette, Helene and Ivor Zammit, Marina and Mark Hogg, Alberto and Ann, Francesca and Geoffrey Warr, her brother Cecil Bartoli, her grandchildren, Alexia and Michael Perotti, Adriana and Peter Camilleri, Steffan and Nicola Vassallo, Christopher Miceli-Farrugia, Jan and Alexia Zammit, Antonia and Edward Bonello, Andrew Hogg and Sabrina Mallia, Emma and Peter Brincat, Luisa Hogg, Ella Miceli-Farrugia, Sarah Miceli-Farrugia, Nicholas Warr and Michaela Warr, her great-grandchildren, Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie, Luca, Marcus, Robert, Andrew, Giulia, Michela, Bettina, Alice, Georgie, Archie and Sebastian, her in-laws Jean Bartoli, Doreen Bartoli and Henry Dandria and their families, other relatives and friends, and all her loving carers and helpers. – R.I.P. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, December 14, at 10am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by a private interment. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, SOS Malta, or the charitable works of the Maltese Association of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, will be appreciated.

SALIBA. On November 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVINU ex-employee at Malta Dock Yard, of Lija and residing at Fleur-de-Lys, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marisa, his sons Fr Joe Saliba, O.Carm, Sunny and his wife Mary, Paul and his wife Jackie, Raymond and his wife Doris, Antoine and his wife Marianne, David and his wife Mariella, and Nicholas and his wife Carol, his grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, his sister Doris and her husband Joe, Mary, widow of his brother Joe, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 15, at 2.30pm, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – MARY. In ever-loving memory of a wonderful mother. Always in our thoughts and prayers today the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

DACOUTRUS. Treasured memories of our dear mother LYDIA on her 37th anniversary. Never forgotten by her daughters Grace, Johanna and Lydia, her in-law and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEC – Dr JOZEF DEC. In loving memory, on the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His intelligence, empathy and dedication were admired by all who knew him or worked with him on improving the lives of others. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, sons and grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH – Violet (ka Vollie) on the 20th anniversary of her departing this life to meet the risen Lord. Ever in my thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Rosette

MAGRI DEMAJO. In memory of Dr Alfred Magri Demajo on the 10th anniversary of his demise. His wife Herminia Amy, his sons Hector, Daniel and Susan. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MARTINELLI – CARMELO (Sliema). Unfading memories of a husband and father who passed away 38 years ago on 15.12.84. Fondly remembered by his wife Lilian, son Victor, daughter Pauline and husband Joseph, and their children Karl and Ilaria. Merciful Jesus, grant his soul eternal rest.

PORTELLI – FRANKIE. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant you eternal rest. Your siblings Anna, Josette and Colin.

RAPA – Rose, née Sant Portanier. On the second anniversary of her demise and now in the arms of the good Lord. Deeply missed and mourned by her husband Eddie, her children Lorraine and Joseph, her siblings Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMEN AQUILINA, née GATT tomorrow being the fifth anniversary of her demise Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her husband, Saviour, her children Juanita and her husband Walter, Simone and her husband Albert and her grandchildren. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone For part of us went with you That day God called you home May she rest in eternal peace. The family would like to encourage members of the public to donate towards ALS Malta, an organisation that helped throughout her illness.

In Memoriam CONCETTA GALEA (Connie) A loving mother so very dearly missed by her children Alex, Austin, Marie, in-laws and grandchildren, especially today the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Mummy is now reunited with daddy and our darling sister Denise You are with us even if we don’t see you You are in our heart, in our thoughts, In our life, always

In loving memory of ANTHONY GRAVINO on the 10th anniversary of his demise, 9.12.2012 Warm and beautiful memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather. Forever missed and never forgotten by his children Dione and Josielle, Graziella and Silvio, Christian and Joan, his grandchildren Matthew, Adreana, Alain and Steven, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of Dr ALFRED MAGRI DEMAJO on the 10th anniversary (December 15) of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his partner Violet and family. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of our dearest VINCENT REFALO 24.7.1927 – 5.12.2016 Sadly missed and never forgotten. Please remember him in your prayers. His wife Rosemarie and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam VALENTINA SAMMUT (Violet) Fondest and treasured memories on the third anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her husband Godwin, daughters Stellina and Mario, Tanya and Aldo, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of our father FELIX V. SCOTTO on the 17th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always remembered and deeply missed by his sons Mark-Anthony and his wife Ke, Stefan and his wife Lucia, his daughter Valerie, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam FRANCA SULLIVAN, née Debono Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 50th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marie Rose, John and Stephen and their respective spouses Franco, Edith and Marisa as well as by her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest

