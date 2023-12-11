Obituarues

CACHIA. On December 8, at St James Hospital, TERENCE, aged 48, passed away surrounded by those closest to him. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Denise, his beloved daughters Mara and Sofia, his mother, Anna, wife of the late Julien, and his siblings, Mandy and Julien, together with their spouses Sean and Lara, and children Julia, Emma, Timmy and Anne, and his mother and father-in-law, Pat and Walter Cassar, his sister and brother-in-law, Erika and George, and their children Mina and Eleni, and other relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital today, Monday, December 11, at 8am, for the Carmelite Church, Balluta, Sliema, where mass will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to the Puttinu Cares Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.The family would like to thank the medical staff at St James Hospital who looked after him with such care and devotion.

GUILLAUMIER. On December 9, at the age of 81, YVETTE née Galea, peacefully passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church, while receiving care at Mater Dei hospital. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Tony, her children Jonathan, Gordon, Lara and her husband Jonathan Shaw, her grandchildren Joshua and Sara, her brother Valmore Galea, sisters-in-law Marlene and Renate, brother in-law John, her lifelong helper Nina, carers Hilda and Rose, as well as other cousins, nieces, relatives and friends, including the management, staff and community at The Imperial home. A small service will be held exclusively for immediate family members, with details regarding a future memorial and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On December 9, MARY, aged 76, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved by her husband Joe, her only daughter Martha and her partner Bernard, her precious granddaughters Nicole and her partner Floris, Jasmine and her boyfriend Ryan, her family’s beloved dog Bailey, her brothers and sisters and their families, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12 at 2.30pm for the parish church of Mellieħa. A mass to celebrate her life will be said at 3.30pm followed by burial at the Mellieħa cemetery. Family and friends are invited to wear a touch of emerald green or old rose to honour her wishes. The family would appreciate if donations to Hospice Malta are made in loving memory of Mary. Lord, grant her eternal rest.Special thanks go to the professional staff at Mater Dei hospital for their care.

ARRIGO – CLARE. On the ninth anniversary of her demise, much loved and sadly missed by her children James and Pippa and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI – MARY. In ever loving memory of our wonderful mother. Forever in our hearts, today the 21st anniversary of her passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

DACOUTRUS. Treasured memories of our dear mother LYDIA on her 38th anniversary. Never forgotten by her daughters Grace, Johanna and Lydia, her in-law and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – FRANKIE. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant you eternal rest. Your siblings Anna, Josette and Colin.

Treasured memories of EMANUEL CAMILLERI on the 24th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever missed and always in our hearts. His wife Doris, his daughter Nicolette, her husband Adrian and grandsons Beppe and Gianni. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPH and ANN BRIFFA our mum and dad. May perpetual light shine on you both.

In loving memory of CONCETTA GALEA (Connie) - a loving mother so very dearly missed by her children Alex, Austin, Marie, in-laws and grandchildren, especially today the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Mummy is now reunited with daddy and our darling sister Denise; You are with us even if we don’t see you; You are in our heart, in our thoughts, In our life, always.

