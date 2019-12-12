Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, being the 15th anni-versary of the demise of CARROLL SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO, the 8.30am Mass at St Rita’s chapel, St Julian’s, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – SHAUN. Today being the third anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts. Mummy, Kurt, Taran and their families.

‘You may be gone from my sight,

but you are never gone from my heart’

The 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, will be offered for his repose.

ARRIGO – SHAUN. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, still dear. Edward, Lana and family.

ASCIONE – MARIO, 12.12.’83. Always in our hearts and prayers. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of FRANCESCA, today being the 23rd anniversary of her demise and NICHOLAS (ex-sculptor and furniture maker), being the 34th anniversary of his demise on December 22, respectively. Always remembered and never forgotten by Mary, widow of their son Spiridione, their daughter Rose and her husband Frans and their grandchildren Colin, Mario, Andre and Jean. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GARRONI – JOHN. In loving memory, especially today. Antoinette.

HOULTON – VICTORIA. Loving memories of a dearest wife and mother on the first anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Charles and her children Fleur and Edward, in-laws, grandchild. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HOULTON – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a much loved sister and aunt on the first anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our hearts. Your brothers and sisters Albert and Monica, Edward and Maggie, Joanne and Hubert, Simone and Leonard and your nephews and nieces. May she rest in peace.

MIFSUD – JOHN. Lovingly remembered on the 33rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Francis Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of FRANCIS T., a dearly beloved father and grandfather, on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by Patricia, Sandra and Edward, Kristine and Pierre, Nikki and Ian, Gillian and Chris, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – RINA. A beloved sister and aunt, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten and always in our thoughts.

ZARB DIMECH. In ever loving memory of MARY on the ninth anniversary of her demise today. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her son Anthony and his wife Petronella and their daughter Alexia-Sara and by her nephews John and Francis Zammit Dimech. Mass for her repose will be said on Saturday, December 21, at 6.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

