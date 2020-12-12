Obituary

RAPA. On December 10, ROSE of Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Dr Eddie Rapa; her daughter Lorraine and her husband Dr Mario Vella, their children Julian and Katrina; her son Joseph and his children Michela and Matthew; her brothers, sisters, in-laws, their families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, December 12, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. Donations on her behalf to CAN Malta, Attard, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – SHAUN. Today being the fourth anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts. Mummy, daddy, Kurt, Taran and their families.

‘You may be gone from my sight,

but you are never gone from my heart’

The 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church will be offered for his repose.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of FRANCESCA, today being the 24th anniversary of her demise, and NICHOLAS (ex-sculptor and furniture maker), being the 35th anniversary of his demise on December 22, respectively. Always remembered and never forgotten by Mary, widow of their son Spiridione, their daughter Rose and her husband Frans and their grandchildren Colin, Mario, Andre and Jean. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CARUANA GALIZIA – CHARLES. Lovingly remembered by all his family on the 30th anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HOULTON – VICTORIA. Loving memories of a dearest wife and mother on the second anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Charles and her children Fleur and Edward, in-laws, grandchild. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HOULTON – VICTORIA. In ever loving memory of a dear sister, today the second anniversary of her demise. Albert, Edward, Joanne, Simone, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

MIFSUD – JOHN. In loving memory, on the 34th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, granddaughter Shirley and family.

PULLICINO. Treasured memo-ries of FRANCIS T., a dearly beloved father and grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by Patricia, Sandra and Edward, Kristine and Pierre, Nikki and Ian, Gillian and Chris, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

