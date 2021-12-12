Obituaries

CASSAR. On December 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY née Camilleri, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only daughter Antoinette, the Ghio family and her sister-in-law Mary Ellul residing in Australia, nephews, nieces, other family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 13, at 1pm, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FINO. On December 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Silvana, his children, Italo and his wife Graziella, Iona and her partner Raphael, Carla and her husband Colin, his grandchildren Katryna, Julia, Michael, Britney, Bradley and Tristan, his siblings and in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, December 18, at 9.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HUDSON FOULDS. GRACE, formerly of Lia Street, Żabbar, and lived in Southport, UK, left this world at the age of 85, on Tuesday, December 1, after being hit by a car on a road at Birkdale with her friend and who both died in hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Victor and his wife, her daughter Carol and her husband, and grandchildren in the UK, her brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces in Malta and Australia. She will be buried in Southport in the family tomb. A bereavement Mass will be said on December 16, at Żabbar parish church, at 6pm. May she rest in peace. Joseph Paul Mizzi Abela DeCesare.

MICALLEF. On December 8, at St Catherine’s Home, FREDERICK, retired head teacher formerly of Rabat, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Joseph R and his wife Bridget, Frederick and his wife Sonya, Francis and his wife Ingrid, his grandchildren Duncan and Abi, Max and Annette, Denise and James, Emma and Chiara, Adam and Jeannine, Erika and Joshua, and Luisa, his great-grandson Giuseppe, his brother Fr Godfrey O.F.M, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 14, at 9.30am, for St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Attard cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta (APS account number 41286610023) will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at St Catherine’s Home, for their care and attention.

In Memoriam

ANTIGNOLO – JOSIE. In loving memory of a special uncle. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah.

ARRIGO – SHAUN. Remembering with much love on his fifth anniversary. Days will pass and turn into years, but we will forever remember you with silent tears. Mummy, daddy, Kurt, Taran and their families, Fynn, Zea and Azia. Today’s Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema are being offered for the repose of his soul.

BIANCO – MGR CARMELO BIANCO. On the 20th anniversary from his demise. Lovingly remembered by his niece Rita Catherine, her husband Robert and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of FRANCESCA, today being the 25th anniversary of her demise and NIKOL (ex-sculptor), being the 36th anniversary of his demise on December 22, respectively. Always remembered and never forgotten by Mary, widow of their son Spiridion, their daughter Rose and her husband Frans, and their grandchildren Colin, Mario, Andre and Jean. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CILIA LA CORTE – HELEN. In memory of a loving mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CONTI. In loving memory of EDWIN. You loved and were equally loved. Your wife Mary, children and grandchildren.

De MARCO. In loving memory of MAURICE, December 10, being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Marion, his children Denise and her husband Paul Bezzina, Andrew and Arthur and his wife Marannie, his grandchildren Anne Marie, Martina, Samwel and Ġanni, his brother Godfrey and his wife Anne, his in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

EMINYAN. In loving memory of Rev. Prof. MAURICE EMINYAN on the anniversary of his joining the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Isabel and Michael.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of ROBERT, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Sonia, Maryse and Michael.

HOULTON – VICTORIA. Loving memories of a dearest wife and mother on the third anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Charles and her children Fleur and Edward, in-laws, grandchild. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HOULTON – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a much loved sister and aunt. Deeply missed and always in our hearts. Your brothers and sisters Albert and Monica, Edward and Maggie, Joanne and Hubert, Simone and Leonard and your nephews and nieces. May she rest in peace.

MAGRI DEMAJO. In memory of Dr ALFRED MAGRI DEMAJO, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. His wife Amy, his sons Hector and his wife Suzanne, Daniel and Susan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTINELLI – CARMELO (Sliema). In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, who passed away 37 years ago. Although long gone, he is forever in our hearts and prayers. May he rest in peace. His wife Lilian, son Victor, daughter Pauline and her husband Joseph, and grandchildren Karl and Ilaria.

MIFSUD – JOHN. Lovingly remembered on the 35th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Francis Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

PULLICINO – FRANCIS T. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by Patricia, Sandra and Edward, grandchildren and their families. Kindly think of him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

