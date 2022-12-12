Obituary

LICARI. On December 9, RITA, née Gauci, at the age of 68, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, to join her parents Paul and Maria and her siblings Vanna, Helen, Clement and Joseph. She will always be lovingly remembered as a dear wife, mother and grandmother by her husband Edward, her children Paula, Edwina and Josie, her daughter in-law Rebecca, her grandchildren Tara, Sebastian, Benjamin and Ana, her in-laws among whom Sr Helendina, of the Congregation of St Joseph of the Apparition, Anthony Brincat, widower of her sister Helen, Rose, widow of her brother Clement, and Doreen, widow of her brother Joseph, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège will leave St James Capua Hospital on Wednesday, December 14, at 8am, and Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Capua Hospital for their care. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her Eternal Peace.

VELLA. On December 10, JOSEPH, widower of JOSEPHINE, residing at Attard, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Frankie and his wife Connie, Sr Doris Vella O.P., and Rose and her husband Ray, his grandsons Malcolm and his wife Daniela and their son Matthew, Antoine and his wife Cheryl, his granddaughters Maria, Martha and her fiancé Mark, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Catherine’s Home, in Attard, today, Monday, December 12, at 2pm for Attard parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at the local cemetery in Attard. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CLAIRE. In loving memory of a wife, mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her passing eight years ago. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Pippa and John, James and Angela, Emma, Alex and Julia.

ARRIGO – SHAUN. Remembered with much love on his sixth anniversary. Days will pass and turn into years but we will forever remember you with silent tears. Mummy, dad, Kurt, Taran and their families. Deeply missed by Fynn, Zea and Azia. A Mass for his repose is being offered today at 6.30pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. All friends are most welcome to attend.

CILIA LA CORTE − HELEN. In memory of a loving mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOHN. In loving memory, on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Fr Francis Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of FRANCIS on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Patricia, Sandra and Edward and his grandchildren Kristine, Nicola and Gillian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMEN AQUILINA, née GATT tomorrow being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her husband, Saviour, her children Juanita and her husband Walter, Simone and her husband Albert and her grandchildren. It broke our hearts to lose you; But you didn't go alone; For part of us went with you; That day God called you home. May she rest in eternal peace. The family would like to encourage members of the public to donate towards ALS Malta, an organisation that helped throughout her illness.