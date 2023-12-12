OBITUARIES

GUILLAUMIER. On December 9, at the age of 81, YVETTE née Galea, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, while receiving care at Mater Dei Hospital. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Tony, her children Jonathan, Gordon, Lara and her husband Jonathan Shaw, her grandchildren Joshua and Sara, her brother Valmore Galea, sisters-in-law Marlene and Renate, brother in-law John, her lifelong helper Nina, carers Hilda and Rose, as well as other cousins, nieces, relatives and friends including the management, staff and community at The Imperial home.

A small service will be held exclusively for immediate family members, with details regarding a future memorial and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On December 11, at his residence and surrounded by his family, MARIO, of Sliema, aged 63, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Lorraine, his mother Helen, his brothers John and his wife Yvonne, Robert, David and his wife Lucienne, Joseph and his wife Anne, Michael and his wife Marvic, his sisters Rosanna, Lucia, Connie and her husband Stefan, Christine and her husband Robert, Angela and her husband David, his brother-in-law Harry, his sister-in-law Tania and her husband Gino, nephews, nieces, and all other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, December 12, at 9.30am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and care shown by all the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre during this delicate time.

IN MEMORIAM

ARRIGO – SHAUN. Passed peacefully away seven years ago today. Remembering all the love and laughter and always in our hearts. Mummy, Kurt, Taran and their families. Deeply missed by Fynn Zea and Azia. A Mass for his repose is being offered today at 6.30pm, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. All friends are most welcome to attend.

FENECH – VIOLET (k/a Vollie). On the 21st anniversary of her passing away to meet the risen Lord. Forever in my thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Rosette.

MIFSUD – JOHN. Lovingly remembered on the 37th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of FRANCIS on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by Patricia, Sandra and Edward and grandchildren Kristine, Nicola and Gillian. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

