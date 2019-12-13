Obituary

PARNIS. On November 16, ALFRED, aged 94, in Victoria, Canada, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Margaret Parnis, née Preston. He is survived by children Michael and his wife Kathleen, Roberta and her husband Clemens Mauel, Mark and his wife Christine, Gerald and his partner Janice and Roger and his wife Josie, his grandchildren, his sisters Sylvia Manduca and Elizabeth Parnis, his sisters-in-law Anne Parnis and Rosemary Parnis, nephews and nieces, other family and friends.

Funeral Mass will be said at the chapel of Our Lady at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery tomorrow, Saturday, December 14, at 10am, followed by the burial of his ashes. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On December 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, VALENTINA, known as Violet, of Fleur-de-Lys, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Godwin, her daughters Stellina and her husband Mario and Tanya and her husband Aldo, her grandchildren Massimo and his wife Andrea and Sammy Jo and her partner Dirk, her great-grandchildren, her sisters, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 14, at 1pm, for St Mary’s parish church (knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff of Holy Family Home, Naxxar.

In Memoriam



AGIUS-VADALA – MARION. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her children Celia, Marisa, Christine, Tom and John, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG – LILIAN, née Inglott. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 31st anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts. Peter, Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie.

CARUANA GALIZIA – CHARLES. Lovingly remembered by all his family on the 29th anniversary of his death. Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by all the family. The 6pm Mass at Ta’ Xbiex parish church will be offered for his repose.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of our dearest father FRANK, today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

FERRANTE – FRANK, 13.12.2011. Loved and remembered every day. His family.

LANZON. In loving memory of our dear father CARMEL, today the third anniversary of his death. Pauline, Patrick, Raymond and Agnes and their respective families. With love and gratitude.

NAUDI – ALFRED. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. On the 10th anniversary of his passing away. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. His wife Rita, children Philip, Marty, James, grandchildren Ali and Maria and great-grandchild Luke.

PACE. In ever loving memory of dear auntie DOLA, today the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her god-daughter Anna Grech and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CARROLL. On her 15th anniversary, a loving daughter, mother and grand-mother, a beacon of light and love to all, always in our thoughts and prayers. Henry, Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 8.30am at St Rita’s chapel, St Julian’s.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In ever loving memory of CARROLL. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Anthony, nieces and nephews Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.