CASSAR. On December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN of St Paul’s Bay, aged 98, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Lynette, widow of notary Angelo Vella, Anne and her husband René Pace, and architect Ray Cassar, her grandchildren, notary Nicolette Vella, Roberta Farrugia, notary Adriana Vella and Erika Licari, her great-grandchildren Julian, Laura, Luigi, Luca, Matteo, Grace, Lucas and Anthony, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 14, at 8.15am, for Marija Bambina parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CREMONA. On December 12, at his residence, CARMEL k/a CHARLES, of Attard, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Antoinette, and his two sons Adrian and his wife Yuli, Jaime and Karren, his nephew Michael, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 14 at 1.30pm for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEC. On December 6, in Wrocław, Poland, Dr JOZEF DEC, MD, Ph.D, FPCP, aged 80, formerly medical consultant at St Luke’s Hospital, St Vincent de Paul, and Mount Carmel Hospital, passed away peacefully. He shall be deeply mourned by his wife Maria, his sons Andrzej and Wojciech, and his grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI STAINES. On December 9, in Melbourne, Australia, GERTRUDE, née Caruana, widow of John, aged 83. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Pamela, John, Gordon, Bernard and Anneliese and their spouses; her grandchildren Maria, Christiane, Patrick, Tamsin, Petria and Lachlan, her sister Yvonne Camilleri, her nephews and nieces, her in-laws and other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held in Melbourne on December 16.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALA – MARION. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her children Celia, Marisa, Christine, Tom and John, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BIANCO – Mgr CARMELO BIANCO. On the 19th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his niece RitaCatherine, husband Robert and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – LILIAN, née Inglott. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 32nd anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts. Peter, Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie.

BORG. In treasured memory of MARJOSA, née Demanuele, a much loved mother and sister, on the 40th anniversary of her passing away. Gone too soon, never forgotten, and forever in our hearts. Lisa, John and Daria, Rosaire and Geoffrey, The’r’ese, Nanette, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CONTI. In loving memory of EDWIN. Deep in our heart you will always stay, loved and remembered every day. Mary, Jacqueline, Tonio, Valerie, Lino, Lorraine and grandchildren.

DEBONO. Remembering with love our dear father FRANK, today being the 29th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of ROBERT on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Sonia, Maryse and Michael.

LANZON. In loving memory of our dear father CARMEL, today the fourth anniversary of his death. Pauline, Patrick, Raymond and Agnes and their respective families. With love and gratitude.

MARTINELLI – CARMELO of Sliema. It has been 36 years since you left us. The memories you left never fade, you are unheard but always near. Lovingly remembered and always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Your wife Lilian, son Victor, daughter Pauline and her husband Joseph, and grandchildren Karl and Ilaria.

NAUDI – ALFRED. In loving memory on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. His daughters Marty, son-in-law Philip, his son James, grandchildren Ali, Maria and husband Orin and great-grandson Luke and Silas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In ever loving memory of dear auntie DOLA, today the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her god-daughter Anna Grech and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CARROLL. On her 16th anniversary, a treasured daughter, mother and grandmother, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by Henry, Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In ever loving memory of CARROLL. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Anthony, nieces and nephews Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and their families.

