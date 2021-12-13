Obituaries

BORG. On December 12, SAVIOUR F., aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Antoinette, his children Doreen and her husband John, Christopher and his partner Mary Grace and Patrick and his wife Stephanie, his nieces Isabelle, Nathalie and Charlotte, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14, at 7.45am for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On December 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY née Camilleri, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only daughter Antoinette, the Ghio family and her sister-in-law Mary Ellul residing in Australia, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, December 13, at 1pm, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CILIA. On December 10, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, RITA née Gafa, aged 64, widow of Joseph and mother of the late Fr Rene, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons, Joseph and his partner Malcolm and Kevin, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14, at 2.30pm for San Gorg Basilica, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Qormi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On December 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, LAWRENCE, of Qormi and residing in Santa Venera, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Antoinette, his son Mario, his brother Sebastian and his wife Carmen, Carmen widow of his brother Alfred, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14, at 1pm for Santa Venera parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 8, at St Catherine’s Home, FREDERICK, retired Head-teacher, formerly of Rabat, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Joseph R. and his wife Bridget, Frederick and his wife Sonya, Francis and his wife Ingrid, his grandchildren Duncan and Abi, Max and Annette, Denise and James, Emma and Chiara, Adam and Jeannine, Erika and Joshua, and Luisa, his great-grandson Giuseppe, his brother Fr Godfrey O.F.M, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14, at 9.30am, for St Paul’s Metro-politan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Attard cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta (APS account number 41286610023) will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at St Catherine’s Home, for their care and attention.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALA – MARION. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her children Celia, Marisa, Christine, Tom and John, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG – LILIAN, née Inglott. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts. Peter, Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie.

CASSAR. In unfading memory of our dear JOE, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 29th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in heart, thought and prayer of all the family.

DEBONO. In ever loving memory of our dearest father FRANK. Today being the 30th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered with love by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

LANZON. In loving memory of our dear father CARMEL, today the fifth anniversary of his death. Pauline, Patrick, Raymond and Agnes and their respective families. With love and gratitude.

NAUDI – ALFRED. In loving memory today, the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughter Marty and her husband Philip, son James, granddaughters Ali and Maria, great-grandsons Luke and Silas together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In ever loving memory of dear auntie DOLA, today being the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her god-daughter Anna Grech and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CARROLL. On her 17th anniversary, a treasured mother and grandmother, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In ever loving memory of CARROLL. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Anthony, niece and nephews Francesca, Michael, Nicholas, and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.