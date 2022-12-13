OBITUARIES

BURLÒ. On December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN née Frendo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her husband John, her son Arthur, her sisters Censina and Mary, her in-laws Joe and Christine, Marthese and Joe, her nieces Karen, Lorraine, Daniela and their respective spouses, all other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday December 14, at 8am for Maria Magdalena church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LICARI. On December 9, RITA, née Gauci, aged 68, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, to join her parents Paul and Maria and her siblings Vanna, Helen, Clement and Joseph. She will always be lovingly remembered as a dear wife, mother and grandmother by her husband Edward, her children Paula, Edwina and Josie, her daughter-in-law Rebecca, her grandchildren Tara, Sebastian, Benjamin and Ana, her in-laws among whom Sr Helendina, of the Congregation of St Joseph of the Apparition, Anthony Brincat, widower of her sister Helen, Rose, widow of her brother Clement, and Doreen, widow of her brother Joseph, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, at 8am, and Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Capua Hospital for their care. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On December 10, FRANCES, widow of Arturo Mercieca, aged 97, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Philip and Tina, Paul and Jacqueline and Louiseanne Mercieca, her grandchildren Michael, Stephen and Zanna, Ramona and Matthew Borg, and Greta, her great-grandchildren Jennifer, India, Beppe, Lyla and Thomas, her in-laws Grace Grech Orr, Clarissa Mercieca and Mirella Mercieca, nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Jennifer, other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Thursday, December 15, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICELI-FARRUGIA. On December 8, LILIAN, just before her 98th birthday, passed away peacefully at her residence in Ta’ Xbiex, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Fra Francis Vassallo (widower of Mimici), Mark and Josette, Helene and Ivor Zammit, Marina and Mark Hogg, Alberto and Ann, Francesca and Geoffrey Warr, her brother Cecil Bartoli, her grandchildren, Alexia and Michael Perotti, Adriana and Peter Camilleri, Steffan and Nicola Vassallo, Christopher Miceli-Farrugia, Jan and Alexia Zammit, Antonia and Edward Bonello, Andrew Hogg and Sabrina Mallia, Emma and Peter Brincat, Luisa Hogg, Ella Miceli-Farrugia, Sarah Miceli-Farrugia, Nicholas Warr and Michaela Warr, her great-grandchildren, Antonia, Julia, Oliver, Jamie, Luca, Marcus, Robert, Andrew, Giulia, Michela, Bettina, Alice, Georgie, Archie and Sebastian, her in-laws Jean Bartoli, Doreen Bartoli and Henry Dandria and their families, other relatives and friends, and all her loving carers and helpers.

Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, at 10am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by a private interment. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, SOS Malta, or the charitable works of the Maltese Association of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On December 12, at her residence, RITA, of Mellieħa, passed away peacefully, aged 68, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Carmel, her children Simon and his wife Josianne, Sharmain, Anthony and his wife Karen and Dario Vella, mayor of Mellieħa, her grandchildren Diandra Sue, Danika, Mariah and Luca, her great-granddaughter Cham, her siblings Marija, Joseph and Marthese, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 15, at 2.15pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

AGIUS-VADALA – MARION. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her children Celia, Marisa, Christine, Tom and John, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG – LILIAN, née Inglott. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 34th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts. Peter, Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie.

BROCKDORFF – MICHAEL. In memory of a dear brother on the first anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His brother Victor and wife Mary. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO. Remembering our dearest father FRANK, today being the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always remembered with love and gratitude by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI – ALFRED. In loving memory today, the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughter Marty and her husband Philip, son James, granddaughters Ali and Maria, great-grandsons Luke and Silas together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In ever loving memory of dear auntie DOLA, today the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her god-daughter Anna Grech and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE DECESARE – PHYLLIS. Remembering with much love our beloved mother on the 20th anniversary of her death. Her children Audrey and Bobby, Rowena and Anthony, Anthea and Bernard, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CARROLL. On her 18th anniversary, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In ever loving memory of CARROLL. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Anthony, niece and nephews Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and their families

Treasured and unfading memories of MICHAEL BROCKDORFF on the first anniversary of his passing away Loved you yesterday Love you still Always have And always will Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Maud, his daughter Ingrid, his son Clive and Juanita, and his grandchildren, together with his brother Victor and Mary and the rest of the family and friends. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest

JOSEPH CASSAR In unfading memory of a dear and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father, on the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for his repose will be offered today, Tuesday, December 13 at 6pm at St John of the Cross church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of KARL FENECH Our beloved, on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply remembered and will always be missed. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Maria, Emanuel, Pamela and Brad Lee. Lord, grant him eternal rest Memories of you at Christmastime Its Christmastime and ever since The day that you were taken, The lovely memories you’ve left Have never been forsaken. They’ll always stay as vivid Just as though you still were here, And especially are cherished At this special time of year. There’s never a day goes by Without joyful thoughts of you. For, no one could bring happiness In the way you used to do. Love always Family Fenech

Cherished and unfading memories of HELEN GALEA on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and thoughts. Deeply missed and remembered with lots of love and gratitude by her husband Sunny and children; Dolores, Giorgio, Mark and Antony. Lord, grant her eternal rest

LARRY VASSALLO On the 16th anniversary of his demise. Sorely missed by his wife Yvonne, daughter Josienne and husband John, son Lawrence and wife Carmen, and his beloved grandson Mathias. Loving you every single day. Lord, grant him eternal rest.