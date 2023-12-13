Obituaries

BONNICI. On December 10, LINA, of Sliema, went to meet the risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved widow of John, she will be deeply and forever missed by her treasured children Rosanne, Mark and his wife Veronica, their children Gail, Adam and Luke, David and his partner Abigail and her daughter Jody, her brother Joseph Attard and his wife Edith, her sisters-in-law May Bonnici and Sr Margaret Bonnici, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 14, at 8.45am, for Stella Maris parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CIANTAR. On December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA CARMELA, of Wied Ħażrun, limits of Rabat, widow of John, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by her children Joseph, widower of Tracey, Paul and his wife Grace, Mary, widow of Horace, Marthese and her husband Godfrey, and Noel, her grandchildren and their relative spouses, her great-grandchild, her siblings and their relative spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, December 15, at 7.15am, for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by burial at Santa Margerita cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace her in Your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

ABELA – JOE of Sliema. So much in our hearts dear dad. You left us 25 years ago today. We miss you. Mary, Angela, Nathalie and Alexander and our families.

AGIUS-VADALA – MARION. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her children Celia, Marisa, Christine, Tom and John, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG – LILIAN, née Inglott. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 35th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts. Peter, Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie.

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOSEPH, on the first anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Marie and daughter Stephanie and family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be offered today, Wednesday, December 13, at Attard parish church, at 7.30am and 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – JOE. On the 31st anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by all his family.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of our dearest father FRANK, today being the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his son, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – CHARLES. 24 years since your demise. Always in my heart. Mary and Paul and family.

NAUDI – ALFRED. In loving memory today, the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughter Marty and her husband Philip, son James, granddaughters Ali and Maria, great-grandsons Luke and Silas together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In ever loving memory of dear auntie DOLA, today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her god-daughter Anna Grech and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CARROLL. On her 18th anniversary, lovingly remem­bered and greatly missed by Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In ever loving memory of CARROLL. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Anthony, niece and nephews Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and their families.

In loving memory of LARRY VASSALLO on the 17th anniversary of his demise. You live forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by his wife Yvonne, daughter Josienne and husband John, son Lawrence and wife Carmen, and his precious grandson Mathias. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Cherished and unfading memories of HELEN GALEA on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Always in our hearts and thoughts. Deeply missed and remembered with lots of love and gratitude by her husband Sunny and children Dolores, Giorgio, Mark and Antony. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMEN AQUILINA, née GATT yesterday being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her husband, Saviour, her children Juanita and her husband Walter, Simone and her husband Albert and her grandchildren. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone; For part of us went with you; That day God called you home; May she rest in eternal peace. The family would like to encourage members of the public to donate towards ALS Malta, an organisation that helped throughout her illness.

In loving memory of KARL FENECH our beloved, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply remembered and will always be missed. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Maria, Emanuel, Pamela and Brad Lee. Lord, grant him eternal rest. In memory of someone special this Christmas. Death took you from our grasp, But not from our hearts. Ten years later, we continue to carry your memory with us, Like a cherished gem, That sparkles even in the darkest nights. Love always - Family Fenech.

Sistina Art Shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Great offers for the festive season! New framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.