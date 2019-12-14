Obituary

SAMMUT. On December 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, VALENTINA, known as Violet, of Fleur-de-Lys, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Godwin, her daughters Stellina and her husband Mario and Tanya and her husband Aldo, her grandchildren Massimo and his wife Andrea and Sammy Jo and her partner Dirk, her great-grandchildren, her sisters, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, December 14, at 1pm, for St Mary’s parish church (knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff of Holy Family Home, Naxxar.

In Memoriam

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Precious and unfading memories of a most devoted and loving husband and father especially today being the 30th anniversary of his demise. May God grant him eternal rest. Pauline and Liliana. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at Salesians Oratory, Sliema, tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, at 7.30pm.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Marie, Claude, Debbie and Karl.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Papa’, remembering you is easy, we do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away. Adriano, Vikki and Ben.

CAUCHI – Dr TOMMASO CAUCHI, MD. Fondly remembered as a beloved grandfather on the 80th anniversary of his demise. Remembering your joy when we came to see you even at the tender age of three will never get away. The passage of time has shown that your name is still around as our family is still known by that dear name. A prayer is solicited. May he rest in peace. Victor, Maria, Emily and their families.

DONE CIANTAR. Treasured memories of a dearly missed mother and sister, MAY, especially today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Matthew, Pierre and Anna.

FELICE. In loving memory of our dearly beloved HELENE, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed and never forgotten by all her family and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Saturday, December 14, at the Mother of Good Council church, Paceville. God, grant her eternal rest.

FLERI SOLER – HUGH. On the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his father Joe.

FLERI SOLER – HUGH. In loving memory of a dear brother on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sister Graziella, his brother Simon and their families.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CONNIE on the second anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed and forever loved by her husband Francis, her son Philippe and his wife Kristina, her daughter Rachel and her husband Bernard, her grandchildren Nicholas, Leila, Hugh and Luca, and her mother Emily, her brothers and sisters Marlene, Mario, Joe, Monica, Emidio, Lycia, Edwin, Leonard and Isabella, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said this afternoon at 4.30pm at the Shrine of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

PACE ASCIAK – CHRIS. Treasured memories of our dear brother on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his brother and sisters, Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and his nephews and niece, Shaun, Neil and Krista. All morning Masses said today at the Balluta parish church and the Mass at 6.30pm, at St Julians parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SERGE. Remembering my mother LEE with love on the first anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Karen and Anthony, and her grandchildren Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben. Rest in peace.

ZAMMIT – CAROL, née Holland. Treasured memories of our beloved daughter, today the 26th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Margaret and John.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved CAROL, née Holland, on the 26th anniversary of her death. Simon, Annabel and David.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CAROL, née Holland, on the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose and family.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Friday, December 20, 2019, re-open, Monday, January 6, 2020.

