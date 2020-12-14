Obituaries

ANASTASI. On December 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Dr BERNARD ANASTASI MD, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Albert and his wife Vicki, his sister Clare and her husband Mark A. Guillaumier, his nephew Alain and his wife Olga, his nieces Cindy, Betta, Susannah and her husband James, and Martina, his great-niece Stella, and his great-nephews Alexander and Nicholas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8.45am today, Monday, December 14, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANTIGNOLO. On December 12, JOSEPH, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Yvette and Michelle, and their husbands Danny and Keith, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Alfred and his wife Eileen, his many nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends especially Benny and Josephine who looked after him with love and care. The cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 15, at 9am for the Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel where funeral Mass will be held at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On December 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, Sister CARMEN, aged 85, went to meet her Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart, her brothers Carmenu and his wife Tessie and ġillu and his wife Carmen, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, December 14, at 8.30am for the Chapel of the Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CILIA LA CORTE. On December 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN of Pembroke, aged 67, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Martine and her husband Duncan, her grandchildren Zachary and Catrina, her sisters Marisa, Isabelle and Nadine, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 15, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MARTINELLI. On December 13, JOSEPH, widower of Agnes, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Mario and his wife Joan, Lino and his wife Josephine, Marcel and his wife Marthese, Lucienne and her husband Alex, his grandchildren Nadia and her husband Shawn, Julian, Daniel, Elena, Marcus, Andrea, Matteo and Maria, other relatives and friends. A funeral ceremony will be held privately for immediate family members only to comply with present COVID restrictions. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Provi-denza, Siġġiewi, on his behalf would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dearest MIRIAM (Micky). Whose third anniversary falls today, Monday, December 14. Greatly missed and forever loved by Ronald, Jackie and Richard, Philip, Gabby and beloved grandchildren.

Three years have gone by,

But it seems like yesterday.

Happily, we know and feel,

That you are always with us

and looking after us

The 9am Mass on Tuesday, December 15, at St Patrick`s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

BORG. In treasured memory of MARJOSA née Demanuele – a much loved mother and sister, on the 40th anniversary of her passing away. Gone too soon, never forgotten, forever in our hearts. Lisa, John and Daria, Rosaire and Geoffrey, Thérèse, Nanette, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Everlasting and cherished memories of a most loving husband and father, on the 31st year of his bereavement. Pauline and Liliana. Today’s 6.30pm Mass celebrated at the Salesians Oratory chapel, Sliema will be said for the repose of his soul.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Marie, Claude, Debbie and Karl.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Remem-bering you is easy, we do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away. Adriano, Vikki and Ben.

DONE CIANTAR. Treasured memories of a dearly missed mother and sister, MAY, especially today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Matthew, Pierre and Anna.

FLERI SOLER – HUGH. On the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his father Joe.

FLERI SOLER – HUGH. In loving memory of a dear brother on the 12th. anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sister Graziella, his brother Simon and their families.

PACE ASCIAK – CHRIS. Treasured memories of our dear brother on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his brother and sisters, Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and his nephews and niece, Shaun, Neil and Krista. All Masses said today at the St Julian’s parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PETROCOCHINO – LILIANA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Mass for the repose of her soul will be offered this evening at 6.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church.

ZAMMIT – CAROL, née Holland. Treasured memories of our beloved daughter, today the 27th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Margaret and John.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved CAROL, née Holland, on the 27th anni-versary of her death. Simon, Annabel and David.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CAROL, née Holland on the anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose and family.

