Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On December 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, XMUN (known as Ta’ Xmun), of Rabat, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children Maryanne, Frankie, Louis, Pawlu and Raymond, and their spouses, his grandchildren Joseph, Simon, Brian, Simone, Johanna, Malcolm, Sheldon, Jan, Maria, Luke, Leanne, Ryan, Kylise, Mariah, Raisa, Simon and Ramona, his siblings and in-laws, and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15, at 2.30pm, for San Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Dingli cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On December 12, MICHAEL J., widower of Therese née Borda, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Denise, his sons Pierre and his wife Amanda, Stefano and his wife Faye, and his daughter Gabriella, his grandchildren Megan, Amy, Nina and Adam, his brother Edward and his wife Connie, his many other in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, December 16, at 8.30am for the church of Santa Maria, Attard, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by private interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Hospice Movement would be much appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARD. DOROTHY née Ruddy, leaves to mourn her loss her sons Nollaig Mac and Bhaird, (HM, St Edward’s College), his wife Tami, Hugh and his wife Mary, Stephen and his partner Rachael, her daughter Mabel and her partner Bob, and her 11 grandchildren. She will be laid to rest in St John’s Church, in Dublin, tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15, at 10am. May she rest in peace.

ZAMMIT. On December 11, RITA née Vella, aged 97, widow of Frank, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She will always be remembered and loved by her sons Anthony and his wife Judy, Alfred and his wife Marika, her grandchildren Susan and her husband Ryan and their son Samson, Daniela, Gary and his fiancée Christine, her brothers and sister, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15, at 1pm, for Saint Mary’s parish church (Knisja Qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Coreschi Stationery will be closed on the day for family mourning.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dearest MIRIAM (Micky), whose fourth anniversary falls today, Tuesday, December 14. Greatly missed and forever loved by Ronald, Jackie and Richard, Philip, Gabby and beloved grandchildren.

Four years have gone by

But it seems like yesterday

Happily we know and feel

That you are always with us

And looking after us.

Tomorrow, Wednesday’s 9am Mass, at St Patrick’s church Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest aunt MAY on the sixth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life – 14.12.2015. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated on Saturday, December 18, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 8am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Unfading and cherished memories of a most loving husband and father, on the 32nd year of his bereavement. Pauline and Liliana.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Marie, Claude, Debbie and Karl.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Loving memories of a dear father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Adriano, Vikki and Ben.

DONE CIANTAR. Treasured memories of a dearly missed mother and sister, MAY, especially today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Matthew, Adam and Pierre.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CONNIE on the fourth anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed and forever loved by her husband Francis, her son Philippe and his wife Kristina, her daughter Rachel and her husband Bernard, her grandchildren Nicholas, Leila, Hugh and Luca, her mother Emily, her brothers and sisters Marlene, Mario, Monica, Emidio, Lycia, Edwin, Leonard and Isabella, and their families.

PACE ASCIAK. In loving memory of our dear brother CHRIS, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his brother and sisters, Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray, his nephews and niece, Shaun, Neil and Krista. All Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PETROCOCHINO – LILIANA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Mass for the repose of her soul will be offered this evening at 6.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church.

SERGE. In ever loving memory of LEE, on her third anni-versary, always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Karen and Anthony, grand-children Emma and Kristoff, Sarah, Chris and Ben.

ZAMMIT – CAROL, née Holland. Treasured memories of our beloved daughter, today the 28th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Margaret and John.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved CAROL, née Holland, on the 28th anniversary of her death. Simon, Annabel and David.

