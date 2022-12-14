Obituary

MERCIECA. On December 10, FRANCES, widow of Arturo Mercieca, aged 97, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Philip and Tina, Paul and Jacqueline and Louiseanne Mercieca, her grandchildren Michael, Stephen and Zanna, Ramona and Matthew Borg, and Greta, her great-grandchildren Jennifer, India, Beppe, Lyla and Thomas, her in-laws Grace Grech Orr, Clarissa Mercieca and Mirella Mercieca, nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Jennifer, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dearest MIRIAM (Micky), whose fifth anniversary falls today, Wednesday, December 14. Greatly missed and forever loved by Ronald, Jackie and Richard, Philip, Gabby and her beloved grandchildren.

Five years have gone by

But it seems like yesterday

Happily we know and feel

That you are always with us

And looking after us.

Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest aunt MAY on the seventh anniversary of her passing away to eternal life – 14.12.2015. Always in our thoughts and prayers – her nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 7am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Unfading memories of a most loving husband and father on the 33rd year of his bereavement. Pauline and Liliana. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at the Salesians Oratory Chapel, Sliema, on Sunday, December 18, at noon.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Marie, Claude, Debbie and Karl.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D.

Remembering you is easy,

We do it every day.

Missing you is the heartache,

That never goes away.

Adriano, Vikki and Ben.

DONE CIANTAR. Treasured memories of a dearly missed mother and sister, MAY, especially today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Matthew, Adam and Pierre.

MALKOWSKI – HENRYK. Reliving fond memories of a vibrant life, today being the first anniversary of his death.

“When I am gone, let me go.

Don’t pull me back to this earth that I have loved and hated so.

Wish me well on my journey, as I do on yours

And if we meet again, let’s leave that in the hands of God.”

Angela and Sacha.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CONNIE on the fifth anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her husband Francis, her son Philippe and his wife Kristina, her daughter Rachel and her husband Bernard, her grandchildren Nicholas, Leila, Hugh and Luca, her mother Emily, her brothers and sisters Marlene, Mario, Monica, Emidio, Lycia, Edwin, Leonard and Isabella, other relatives and friends. A Mass in her memory will be said on Friday, December 16, at 5pm, in the Crypt at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

PACE ASCIAK – CHRIS. Treasured memories of our dear brother on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his brother and sisters, Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray, his nephews and niece, Shaun, Neil and Krista. All Masses said today at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord grant him eternal rest.

PETROCOCHINO – LILIANA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Mass for the repose of her soul will be offered this evening at 6.30 at St Julians parish church.

SERGE. In loving memory of my mother LEE, always in our thoughts and especially today on the fourth anniversary of her passing. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben.

ZAMMIT – CAROL, née Holland. Treasured memories of our beloved daughter, today the 29th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Margaret and John.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved CAROL, née Holland, on the 29th anniversary of her death. Simon, Annabel and David.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CAROL, née Holland, on the anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose and family.

EMMANUEL WILLIE CORDINA - 5.6.1934 – 14.12.1985. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 37th anniversary of his passing. We never lose the ones we love; For love itself lives on; And the joy we knew together; Is really never gone. Deeply missed by his wife Rita, his son Marius and his wife Dorielle, his daughter Vanessa and her husband Jean Pierre and his grandsons Michael, Benjamin, Julian and Gabriel. Please remember him in your prayers.

In loving memory of JOSEPH F. CASSAR GALEA, LL.D., Today being the 33rd anniversary of his passing to Eternal life. ‘As life goes on without you; And days turn into years; They hold a thousand memories; And many silent tears’; Eternally loved and revered. Adrian, Anna, George, Lara, Andrea, Nicolà. Please remember him in your prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.