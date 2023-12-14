Obituary

DIMECH. On December 12, at Gozo General Hospital, LOUIS, husband of Josephine née Hili, aged 69, passed away comforted by his loving family. He leaves to mourn him with great loss his wife, his treasured daughters Cynthia, Joanne, Debbie and Jessica, his grandchildren Gwyneth, Nathan, Henry and Kayden, relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Friday, December 15, at 4pm at the Għajnsielem parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dearest MIRIAM (Micky), whose sixth anniversary falls today, Thursday, December 14. Greatly missed and forever loved by Ronald, Jackie and Richard, Philip, Gabby and her beloved grandchildren.

Six years have gone by

But it seems like yesterday

Happily we know and feel

That you are always with us

And looking after us.

Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest aunt MAY on the eighth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. 14.12.2015. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated on December 18, at the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 6pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Special and unfading memories of a most loving husband and father on the 34th year of his bereavement. Pauline and Liliana. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at the Salesians oratory chapel, Sliema, on Sunday 17th at 11am.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Marie, Claude, Debbie and Karl.

CASSAR GALEA – Dr JOSEPH FERDINAND, LL.D.

Remembering you is easy,

We do it every day.

Missing you is the heartache,

That never goes away.

Adriano, Vikki and Ben.

DONE CIANTAR. Treasured memories of a dearly missed mother and sister, MAY, especially today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Matthew, Adam and Pierre.

FORMOSA – HARRY. In loving memory of a dear father, today the 51st anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by his children Patricia, Simon, Andrew, Martin and Mavis. May he rest in eternal peace.

MALKOWSKI – HENRYK. With fond memories on the second anniversary of his changing worlds, on December 14, 2021.

Know

That I speak your name loud every day

a combined hello and goodbye

and perhaps a plea for your impossible return.

Angela and Sacha.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CONNIE on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her husband Francis, her son Philippe and his wife Kristina, her daughter Rachel and her husband Bernard, her grandchildren Nicholas, Leila, Hugh, Luca and Oliver, her brothers and sisters Marlene, Mario, Monica, Emidio, Lycia, Edwin, Leonard and Isabella, other relatives and friends.

PACE ASCIAK – CHRIS. Treasured memories of our dear beloved brother on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his brother and sisters, Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray, his nephews and niece, Shaun, Neil and Krista. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PETROCOCHINO – LILIANA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her demise.

SERGE. Fond memories of my mother LEE, especially today on the fifth anniversary of her passing and tomorrow on what would have been her birthday. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben.

ZAMMIT – CAROL, née Holland. Treasured memories of my beloved daughter, today the 30th anniversary of her death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Margaret.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved CAROL, née Holland, on the 30th anniversary of her death. Simon, Annabel and David.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CAROL, née Holland, on the anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose and family.

In loving memory of JOSEPH F. CASSAR GALEA, LL.D., today being the 34th anniversary of his passing to Eternal life. ‘As life goes on without you; And days turn into years; They hold a thousand memories; And many silent tears’; Eternally loved and revered. Adrian, Anna, George, Lara, Andrea, Nicolà. Please remember him in your prayers.

