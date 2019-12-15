Obituaries

NORTH. Peacefully, in Chester, England, on Monday, November 18, CHRISTINA (Chris) ARCARI NORTH, formerly of Spinola, St George’s Bay, Malta. Beloved wife of late HG (Bert) North. Cremated, ashes to be interred at a later date in Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Malta. Rest in peace.

MAMO. On December 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, née Borg, from Msida, residing in Qawra, St Paul’s Bay, aged 62, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Peter, her children Vanessa, Anne Marie and her partner Luke, her great-grandchild Aiken, her beloved father Arthur, her brother Charles, her sisters Mariella and Antoinette and their spouses, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 17, at 7.30am for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Hospice Movement, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In treasured memory of my beloved aunt, MARIA (ex-headteacher) of Balzan, who passed away 54 years ago today. Forever loved. Nancy Coleiro and family.

CONTI. In loving memory of Edwin, a dear husband and father on the seventh anni­versary of his death. Every day in some small way, memories of you come our way. Though absent, you are ever near, still missed, still loved and ever dear. Mary, Jacqueline, Tonio, Valerie, Lino, Lorraine and grand­children.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of Dr JOE De MARTINO, MD, DIH, DMSA, DPH, today the 56th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine and his children Kenneth and Sandra.

FELICE. In loving memory of our dearly beloved HELENE on the fourth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and never for­gotten by all her family and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER – In loving memory of ROBERT, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Sonia, Maryse and Michael.

FLERI SOLER – CHARLES. On the 37th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family.

FORMOSA. In ever loving memory of ALBERT on the 21st anniversary of his passing. Always remembered by his wife Helen, his son Ivan, his daughter Brigitte and her husband Ray and their children Ylenia and Gian­luca, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at noon, at the Jesuit church, Valletta. May God grant him eternal rest.

MAGRI DEMAJO. In memory of Dr ALFRED MAGRI DEMAJO on the seventh anniversary of his demise. His wife Amy, his sons Hector and his wife Suzanne, Daniel and Susan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTINELLI – CARMELO. Commemorating your anni­versary today after the good Lord took you in his care 35 years ago. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day. Rest in peace. Your wife Lilian, son Victor, daughter Pauline and husband Joseph, and grandchildren Karl and Ilaria.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. 21.12.19 the 21st anniversary of his de­mise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Pauline, children and grandchildren.

SCOTT – ALBERT. In ever loving memory of a very special brother-in-law on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply mourned and missed by the Pisani family.

SMYTH. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE Smyth née Attard, today the third anniversary of her passing away.

I miss you,

I cried when you passed away,

I still cry today.

Although I loved you dearly,

I couldn’t make you stay.

Your golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest.

God broke my heart to prove to me,

He only takes the best.

Never forgotten by her husband Jim.

WETZ – ADOLF and INEZ. In loving memory of our dear parents on their 25th and 20th anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Stephanie, Karin, Anthony and Anna.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Friday, December 20, 2019, re-open, Monday, January 6, 2020.

BOV Philately Club

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, on Wednesday at 5pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.

