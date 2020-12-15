Obituary

ABDILLA. On December 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN known as Lily, of Sliema, widow of Vincent, aged 93, former Councillor at Sliema Local Council, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Frank and his wife Jane, Anthony and his wife Connie, Isabelle and her husband Nigel Cassar and David, Miriam widow of her son Victor, grand-children and their respective spouses, great-grandchildren, her sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by re-quest but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In treasured memory of my beloved aunt, MARIA (former headteacher) of Balzan, who passed away 55 years ago today. Forever loved. Nancy Coleiro and family.

CARUANA-DINGLI – JOSEPH. This is the first anniversary of his death. Joe passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with his granddaughter, Angela, by his side. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 60 years, Frances née Burtney, his son Vincent and Mona, daughters Rita, Monica and Brian. He was grandfather to Angela, Michael, Jessy and Quinn. He was also uncle to Rosanne and Louise, Frank and David. Joe was predeceased by his sister Mary and Albert, his mother Desideria, his father Carmel and his stepfather Gerry. As an 18-year-old lad, Joe left post-war Malta for Canada in search of a better life. He rolled up his sleeves immediately and worked at, among other places, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway and Bell Canada. He loved his adopted country and the gardening opportunities it afforded him. He was a proud Canadian but he was also very fond of Saudi Arabia where he spent several years working. His adventurous and inquisitive spirit kept him travelling a lot during his 83 years. After retirement, he spent a lot of time in Malta socialising with his many friends and relatives. He particularly loved swimming in the ocean and would drop everything quickly when it was to go fishing. The pictures which were displayed at the funeral home may be viewed at www.caruana.ca.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of Dr JOE De MARTINO, MD, DIH, DMSA, DPH, today the 55th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine and his children Kenneth and Sandra.

FLERI SOLER – CHARLES. On the 38th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family.

RIEMER – MARIELLA née Amato-Gauci. In loving me-mory of a treasured daughter, mother, sister and friend, on the fifth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SCOTT – ALBERT. In ever loving memory of a very special brother-in-law on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply mourned and missed by the Pisani family.

SMYTH – JOSEPHINE Smyth née Attard. On the fourth anniversary of her demise.

A date that’s filled with sadness

Has returned to me once more,

To mark the day you left me Josephine,

Each day I miss you more.

Words and time we cannot share

But in my heart you are always there.

Love your husband, Jim.

WETZ – ADOLF and INEZ. In loving memory of our dear parents on their 26th and 21st anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Stephanie, Karin, Anthony and Anna.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.