Obituaries

BROCKDORFF. On December 13, MICHAEL, after a long illness, borne with Christian fortitude. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maud, his children Ingrid, Clive and his wife Juanita; his grandchildren Kim, Thomas and Peter; his brother Victor and his wife Mary, together with his many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, at Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, at 8am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Messina for the dedication and care shown to Michael during his final days.

COPPINI. On December 14, GEORGE, of St Julian’s and residing in Madliena, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Isabelle, his daughter Gabriella and Christopher, his son Claudio and his wife Annette, his son Andrea and his wife Ana, his grandchildren Luca and Mia, all other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, at 9am, for the Church of Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In memoriam

ATTARD. In treasured memory of my beloved aunt, MARIA (ex-headteacher) of Balzan, who passed away 56 years ago today. Forever loved. Nancy Coleiro and family.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of Dr JOE De MARTINO, MD, DIH, DMSA, DPH, today the 56th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine and his children Kenneth and Sandra.

SCOTT – ALBERT. In ever loving memory of a very special brother-in-law on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply mourned and missed by the Pisani and Scott families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

WETZ – ADOLF and INEZ. In loving memory of our dear parents on their 27th and 22nd anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Stephanie, Karin, Anthony and Anna.

