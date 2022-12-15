Obituaries

BARTOLO. On December 11, LINA, of Rabat, aged 85, resident at Golden Care Home, Għargħur, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edmond and his wife Phyllis, Ivan, widower of Joanne, and Marie, her grandchildren Daniel, Lara and her husband Neville, Karen, Jessica, Greta, Elizea, and their respective partners, her sister-in-law Mary, residing in Australia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Golden Care Home on Saturday, December 17, at 7.30am, for Ta’ Giezu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.00am, followed by interment at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to convey its heartfelt thanks to all the staff, carers, nurses and doctors at Golden Care Home for all their care and dedication.

BONELLO. On December 14, RITA, née Gauci, aged 93, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul and his wife Marguerite, Josephine and her husband Joseph, Carmen and her husband Raymond, Joseph, Mariella and her husband Godwin, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brothers, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Friday, December 16, at 8.30am, at the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Dar San Ġużepp, Fgura.

MERCIECA. On December 10, FRANCES, widow of Arturo Mercieca, aged 97, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Philip and Tina, Paul and Jacqueline and Louiseanne Mercieca, her grandchildren Michael, Stephen and Zanna, Ramona and Matthew Borg, and Greta, her great-grandchildren Jennifer, India, Beppe, Lyla and Thomas, her in-laws Grace Grech Orr, Clarissa Mercieca and Mirella Mercieca, nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Jennifer, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said toda,y Thursday, December 15, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 13, just before his 93rd birthday, EMANUEL, of Żebbuġ, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Philippa and his 10 children, Donald and his wife Doris, Joe and his wife Marthese, Antoinette and her husband Dr Javed Shah, Cettina and her husband Mario Said, Paul and his wife Jane, Philip and his wife Antonia, Miriam and her husband Joe Gatt, Dr Peter and his wife Nancy, Simone and her husband Jonathan Bartolo, and Mark and his wife Carmen, their children and grandchildren, his brothers Paul and Philip, their respective wives and families, the family of his wife, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 16, at 2.15pm, for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Soup Kitchen ofm Valletta BOV A/C 40024827012 will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

URPANI. On December 14, NATALIE, née Tabone, aged 85, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved children Nick and his partner Erika, Christian, David and his wife Rachel, her grandson Matthew and his wife Alison, her carer Erlinda, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 16, at 9.15am, for Oratory MSSP, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In treasured memory of my beloved aunt, MARIA (ex-headteacher) of Balzan, who passed away 57 years ago today. Forever loved. Nancy and Anthony Coleiro.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of Dr JOE De MARTINO, MD, DIH, DMSA, DPH, today the 57th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine and his children Kenneth and Sandra.

SCOTT – ALBERT. In ever loving memory of a very special brother-in-law on his eighth anniversary of his demise. Deeply mourned and missed by the Pisani and Scott families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

SMYTH – JOSEPHINE née Attard. On the sixth anni-versary of her demise. From her husband Jim Smyth.

When tomorrow starts without me

When tomorrow starts without me please try to understand,

That an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand.

The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above,

and that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love.

But when I walked through heaven’s gates, I felt so much at home,

When God looked down and smiled at me and told me: “Welcome Home”.

So, when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart,

For every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.

David M. Romano

WETZ – ADOLF and INEZ. In loving memory of our dear parents on their 28th and 23rd anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Stephanie, Karin, Anthony and Anna.

A mememorial Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVEN SATARIANO on the third anniversary of his passing will be celebrated at the chapel of St Paul’s Shipwreck, San Pawl tat-Tarġa tomorrow, Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6.30pm. You are missed so much and remain forever in our hearts. Mummy and Daddy. The attendance of family and friends is welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DOREEN SCICLUNA, née PECORELLA - In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed but always remembered with love by her children Mark, Corinne and Moira, their spouses and partners, her grandchildren Francesca, Chloe and Luke, sisters and brothers, family and friends. We will be having a Mass in her memory tomorrow, Friday, December 16 at 6.30pm at St Patrick’s, Sliema. (Parking available).

In memory of FRANSINA BRIFFA. In loving memory of our dear aunty Fransie who went to meet the Risen Lord on December 16, 2012. May she rest in peace in the arms of her Creator.Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephew, Diane, Norman and Claire and their families. A prayer is solicited. A Mass for her repose will be said tomorrow at 8am at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia.

