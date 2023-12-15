Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On December 14, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CHARLOTTE, née Borg Caruana, aged 57, passed away peacefully to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Graham, her loving daughter Faye, her loving son Zach, her mother Therese, her brother Reuben and his partner Claire, her brothers-in-law Trafford and his wife Dan Vi and Clarence and his wife Bayalag-Erdene, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, other relatives and close friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, December 16, at 10am at the parish church of St Julian’s, Spinola, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On Wednesday, December 13, at his residence in Fleur-de-Lys, GODFREY GEORGE, formerly of Vittoriosa, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Pia, née Cardona, his nephew David Darmanin and his sister-in-law Mona, both of Birmingham, UK, his in-laws Tony and Antoinette Cardona, their children Dr Chris Cardona and his wife Lesya and Drs Elsa and Reuben Debono, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 16, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DIMECH. On December 12, at Gozo General Hospital, LOUIS, husband of Josephine, née Hili, aged 69, passed away comforted by his loving family. He leaves to mourn him with great loss his wife, his treasured daughters Cynthia, Joanne, Debbie and Jessica, his grandchildren Gwyneth, Nathan, Henry and Kayden, relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate his life will be said today, Friday, December 15, at 4pm at Għajnsielem parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHAAK. On December 10, at the age of 75, GIOVANNA, née Zammit, passed away peacefully. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Jurgen Peter, her children Monique and her husband Damian Mifsud, Jean and his partner Alesia, her beloved grandchildren Robin, Toby, and Jack, her siblings Helen and Edward Poole, Orazio and Therese, Vincent, her nieces and nephews, Amanda, Lorraine, Stephanie, Christian, relatives and friends. The family would especially like to thank Rita Compagno and Lawrence Borg for their enduring love and devotion. Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Monday, December 18, at 9.15am, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In treasured memory of my beloved aunt, MARIA (ex-headteacher) of Balzan, who passed away 58 years ago today. Forever loved. Nancy and Anthony Coleiro.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of Dr JOE De MARTINO, MD, DIH, DMSA, DPH, today the 58th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine and his children Kenneth and Sandra.

SCOTT – ALBERT. In ever loving memory of a very special brother-in-law on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply mourned and missed by the Pisani and Scott families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

WETZ – ADOLF and INEZ. In loving memory of our dear parents on their 29th and 24th anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Stephanie, Karin, Anthony and Anna.

Cherished memories of our dear father JOHN COPPINI today being his 100th birthday. Always loved and remembered by his children Ivan and Shirley, Marcel and Pat, Mark and Angele, Luke and Marthese, his grandchildren Francesca, Julian and Annelise, Karl, Alan and Jessica, Raphael and Thomas, Christianne and their respective spouses and fiancés, his great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SMYTH, née ATTARD on the sixth anniversary of her demise. From her husband Jim Smyth. I thought of you today, but that's nothing new. I thought about you yesterday; and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories; and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake; from which I never part; God has you in His arms; I have you in my heart.

Memorial Mass - A Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVEN SATARIANO on the fourth anniversary of his passing will be celebrated at the chapel of St Paul’s Shipwreck, San Pawl tat-Tarġa tomorrow, Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6pm. You are missed so much and remain forever in our hearts, Mummy and Daddy. The attendance of family and friends is welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

