Obituaries

PETROCOCHINO. On December 14, LILIANA nèe Busuttil, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Widow of Maurice and predeceased by her beloved Linette, she leaves to mourn her loss Natalie and her husband Christopher, Rosanne, Maurice and his wife Romaine and Albert and his wife Rita, her beloved grandchildren Luke and his wife Nicky, Bianca and her fiancé Alan, Karl and Maria as well as her treasured great grandchildren Fred, Lucy and Mae, her niece and nephews, and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday at 8.15am for St Dominic’s Church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the dedicated careers at Casa Arkati.

PORTELLI. On December 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, from Kalkara, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Raymond, her children Etienne and his wife Roberta, Illona and her husband Bryan, Nathaniel and his fiancée Jessica, Luca and his wife Renata, her grandchildren Sibyelle, Kieran and Kayon, her sister Margaret and her husband Nunzio, her brother Jeffrey, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 17, at 7.30am for Cospicua parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta in her name would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital and Hospice Malta. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

SCIBERRAS. On December 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED (PC 1002), aged 59, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josette, his son Jonathan and his fiancée Kelly, his mother Maria, his brothers and sisters Joyce, Mario, Lino, Servolo, Sandra, and their respective spouses, his mother-in-law Rose, in-law Charles and his wife Marcelle, nephews and nieces, rela-tives and friends and his colleagues from the Police Force. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 17, at 9.15am for the church of Christ the King, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – LILY. In loving memory, on the 40th anniversary of her death. Connie and Joe.

CONTI. In loving memory of EDWIN, today the sixth anniversary of his demise.

There is your face before us,

Your voice that we still hear,

Your smile that we’ll always remember,

Our dad we love so dear.

His wife Mary, children Jacqueline, Valerie and Lorraine, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of ROBERT on the sixth anniversary of his death. His wife Sonia, daughter Maryse and her husband Michael.

MAGRI DEMAJO. In memory of Dr ALFRED MAGRI DEMAJO, being the sixth anniversary of his passing away, December 15, 2012. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at St Joseph Institute, St Venera. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. His wife Herminia Amy, his sons Hector and his wife Suzanne and Daniel.

MARTINELLI – CARMELO of Sliema. Unforgettable and much loved on the 34th anniversary of his demise.

Time slips by and life goes on

But from our hearts

You’re never gone.

His wife Lilian, son Victor, daughter Pauline, husband Joseph and grandchildren Karl and Ilaria. Merciful Jesus grant his soul eternal rest.

MIFSUD – RUDYARD. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Antida, his sons Norman and Pierre and their families. Merciful Jesus, grant his soul eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise, 21.12.’98. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Pauline and family.

SCHRANZ – JOAN. In loving memory of a beloved sister on the 11th anniversary of her death. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA. In loving and grateful remembrance of a dear mother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Evelyn and Anthony.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA, née Bartolo, widow of Pio Eucharistico, unique mother of eight children, tomorrow the fifth anniversary of her passing away and her birthday. Always treasured and loved throughout her 99 years. With fondest gratitude and prayers, your son Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass is being said tomorrow, Monday, at 5pm, at the church of il-Kunċizzjoni, Lija.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Friday, December 20, 2019. Re-opens – Monday, January 6, 2020.

