Obituary

BONELLO. On December 15, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ANTHONY (Tony) of Dingli, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, née Montebello, his children David and his wife Enid, John and his wife Karen, his grandchildren, Abby, Cloe, Luke and Ben, his in-laws and their spouses, his cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Wednesday, December 16, at 2.30pm, at Dingli parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Dingli cemetery. Donations in his memory to The Malta Community Chest Fund will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA-DINGLI – JOSEPH. This is the first anniversary of his death. Joe passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with his granddaughter, Angela, by his side. He left behind his devoted wife of 60 years, Frances née Burtney, his son Vincent and Mona, daughters Rita, Monica and Brian. He was grandfather to Angela, Michael, Jessy and Quinn. He was also uncle to Rosanne and Louise, Frank and David. Joe was predeceased by his sister Mary and Albert, his mother Desideria, his father Carmel and his stepfather Gerry. As an 18-year-old lad, Joe left post-war Malta for Canada in search of a better life. He rolled up his sleeves immediately and worked at, among other places, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway and Bell Canada. He loved his adopted country and the gardening opportunities it afforded him. He was a proud Canadian but he was also very fond of Saudi Arabia where he spent several years working. His adventurous and inquisitive spirit kept him travelling a lot during his 83 years. After retirement, he spent a lot of time in Malta socialising with his many friends and relatives. He particularly loved swimming in the ocean and would drop everything quickly when it was to go fishing. The pictures which were displayed at the funeral home may be viewed at www.caruana.ca.

MIFSUD – RUDYARD. Treasured memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather, today being the 12th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and greatly missed by his wife Antida, his sons Norman, Pierre and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

PADOVANI. In loving memory of RONNIE, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, who passed away seven years ago. Deeply missed and forever loved. His wife Lilian and children Adrian, Mariella, Robert, Richard and their families. May he rest in peace.

SATARIANO. Treasured memories of my beloved brother STEVE especially today, the first anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Louise, Francis and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHRANZ – JOAN. In loving memory of a beloved sister on the 12th anniversary of her death. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

