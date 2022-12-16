Obituaries

FENECH. With great sadness, ROBERT HENRY MARIUS died at Mater Dei Hospital on December 14, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves behind his wife, Emily, his children Marie-Clare, Richard, Robert and John, his nephew Peter and niece Annie in Australia, and his six grandchildren. A notification of his funeral will be announced later.

Angela Grech

GRECH – ANGELA, née Cortis. In loving memory of Angela, our angel on earth, who has been promoted to an angel in eternal life. A most beloved wife, mother and mother-in-law, sister and sister-in-law, aunt, friend, neighbour, and a treasured member of the Marsascala parish church community. She has touched countless lives with her warm, loving smile and generous heart of gold. We are comforted by the thought that she has been warmly welcomed into the next life by her dearest parents, together with so many other relatives we love and lost. Angela’s final celebration of life will be held tomorrow, Saturday, December 17 at 8.30am at Marsascala parish church. May she rest in all the love, kindness and warmth, free from all pain. In lieu of flowers, we would be incredibly grateful for donations made to Kummissjoni Djakonija Marsascala through mobile banking: 79297153 or directly with Fr Roderick, parish priest.

In Memoriam

MERCIECA. Cherished memories of our beloved MARY, née Bezzina, on the first anniversary of her demise. Her children, spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Please remember her in your prayers.

PADOVANI. In loving memory of RONNIE, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, who passed away nine years ago. Deeply missed and forever loved. His wife Lilian and children Adrian, Mariella, Robert, Richard and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SATARIANO. Treasured memories of my beloved brother STEVE on the third anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Louise, Francis and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHRANZ – JOAN. In loving memory of a beloved sister on the 14th anniversary of her death. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

A memorial Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVEN SATARIANO on the third anniversary of his passing will be celebrated at the chapel of St Paul’s Shipwreck, San Pawl tat-Tarġa today, Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6.30pm. You are missed so much and remain forever in our hearts. Mummy and Daddy. The attendance of family and friends is welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DOREEN SCICLUNA, née PECORELLA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed but always remembered with love by her children Mark, Corinne and Moira, their spouses and partners, her grandchildren Francesca, Chloe and Luke, sisters and brothers, family and friends. We will be having a Mass in her memory today, December 16 at 6.30pm at St Patrick’s, Sliema. (Parking available).

