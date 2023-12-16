Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On December 14, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CHARLOTTE, née Borg Caruana, aged 57, passed away peacefully to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Graham, her loving daughter Faye, her loving son Zach, her mother Therese, her brother Reuben and his partner Claire, her brothers-in-law Trafford and his wife Dan Vi and Clarence and his wife Bayalag-Erdene, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, other relatives and close friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, December 16, at 10am at St Julian’s parish church, Spinola, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI. On December 12, VINCENT, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of 81. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Kathleen, his children Michael and his wife Sarah, Carol and her husband Philip Cassar Torreggiani, Elizabeth and her partner Jason Aquilina, his treasured grandchildren Bernard and his fiancée Alice, Matthew and his partner Natalya, Francesca, Nina, Lexi and Lenny, his brothers Neville, Noel and his wife Maria, his sisters Geraldine, Joanna and her husband John, his in-laws, relatives, and many great colleagues and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 19, at 2pm, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest, and his memory forever etched in our hearts.

In Memoriam

PADOVANI. In loving memory of RONNIE, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, who passed away 10 years ago. Deeply missed and forever loved. His wife Lilian and children Adrian, Mariella, Robert, Richard and their families. May he rest in peace.

SCHRANZ – JOAN. In sweet and loving memory of a dearly beloved sister on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The 8am Mass said at Tal-Ibraġ parish church on Monday, December 18, will be offered for the repose of the soul of JACKIE MAGRI on her third anniversary May she rest in the Lord’s loving embrace

Memorial Mass A Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVEN SATARIANO on the fourth anniversary of his passing will be celebrated at the chapel of St Paul’s Shipwreck, San Pawl tat-Tarġa today, Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6pm. You are missed so much and remain forever in our hearts, Mummy and Daddy The attendance of family and friends is welcome Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.