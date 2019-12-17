OBITUARY

PETROCOCHINO. On December 14, LILIANA née Busuttil, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Widow of Maurice and predeceased by her beloved Linette, she leaves to mourn her loss Natalie and her husband Christopher, Rosanne, Maurice and his wife Romaine and Albert and his wife Rita, her beloved grandchildren Luke and his wife Nicky, Bianca and her fiancé Alan, Karl and Maria as well as her treasured great-grandchildren Fred, Lucy and Mae, her niece and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday at 8.15am for St Dominic Church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the dedicated carers at Casa Arkati.

IN MEMORIAM

BRINCAT – GODFREY. Today the 44th anniversary of his demise. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. His sons Fr Albert, O.Carm., Fr Joe, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and Ruth and their families.

CALLEJA – IMELDA. In loving memory of Imelda, on the anniversary of her passing two years ago. A devoted, loving mother whose absence has left a void that cannot be filled. Deeply missed by her children and families Arnold, Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry and her grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JOHN. Today being 31st anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, Joe and Carol, Noel and Miriam and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA – Judge Emeritus OLIVER JOHN GULIA. In loving memory of our dear father on the third anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Kenneth, Alan and Gavin and his wife Fleur, and his loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – TANCRED. In ever loving memory of our dear papa who passed away 15 years ago today. Please remember him in your prayers. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

MICALLEF BORG – TONY. Called to Eternal life by our Heavenly Father. Loved and missed but lovingly present in our thoughts, hearts and prayers till we meet again. Margaret, Elena, Adrienne, in-laws and grandchildren.

MICALLEF BORG. Unfading memories of our beloved TONY, on the 41st anniversary of his tragic loss. So sadly missed by his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

PETRONI. Remembering ANNE, especially today on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always loved Danielle, John and the children.

ROSSIGNAUD. Treasured memories of our dearest mother HELEN née Casolani, on the 67th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons and daughters Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen and M’Louise, her in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA née Bartolo, widow of the late Pio Eucharistico, unique mother of eight children, on her sixth anniversary of her passing away and her birthday, today, Tuesday, December 17. Always treasured and loved throughout her 99 years. With fondest gratitude and prayers, your son Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass is being said, today, Tuesday, December 17, at 4pm, at the Church of il-Kunċizzjoni, Lija.

ZARB – HELEN. Treasured memories of our most beloved mother always in the hearts and prayers of M. Therese, George, Francis and John and their families.

