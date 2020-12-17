In Memoriam

BRINCAT – GODFREY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather today the 45th aniversary of his demise. His sons Fr Joseph, Fr Albert, O.Carm., Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and Ruth and their families.

CALLEJA – IMELDA. In loving memory. Three years have passed but the memory still does not fade. A devoted, loving mother whose absence has left a void that cannot be filled. She rests in peace in the company of her beloved husband Julian and her son Arnold but is still deeply missed by her children and families Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry and her grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JOHN and JANE. In fond remembrance of our parents on the 32nd and 43rd anniversary of their death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Carol, Noel and Myriam and grandchildren.

GULIA – Judge Emeritus OLIVER JOHN GULIA. In loving memory of our dear father on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Remembering you always with love and gratitude. Your sons Kenneth, Alan and Gavin and his wife Fleur, and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – TANCRED. In ever loving memory of our dear papa, today the 16th anni-versary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, please remember him in yours. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

MICALLEF BORG. Remem-bering TONY, the love of my life, a precious dedicated husband and father with a heart of gold. We miss you tremendously but you are locked in our hearts. Margaret, Elena, Adrienne, grandchildren and in-laws. Rest in peace.

MICALLEF BORG. Unfading memories of our beloved TONY on the 42nd anniversary of his tragic loss. So sadly missed by his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

ROSSIGNAUD. In sweet remembrance of our dearest mother HELEN, née Casolani, today being the 68th year from her departure. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen, M’Louise, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA, née Bartolo, widow of the late Pio Eucharistico, unique mother of eight children, today on her seventh anniversary of her passing away and her birthday. Always treasured and loved throughout her 99 years. With fondest gratitude and prayers, your son Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – HELEN. Treasured and loving memories of our beloved mother, always in the hearts and prayers. M. Therese, George, Francis and John and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.