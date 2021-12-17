Obituaries

SCICLUNA. On December 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, VICTOR, of Sliema and residing in Siġġiewi, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Helen sive Eileen, his daughter Sabina and her soon-to-be husband Hans-Christian, his son Julian and his wife Yoshika, nephews, nieces and their respective families, as well as friends, past colleagues and associates. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 18, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff, at both St James Hospital, Żejtun and at the Hematology ward at Sir Anthony Mamo, for their commendable service, relentless dedication and compassion which will always be remembered with so much gratitude.

CHIRCOP. On December 16, ANTOINETTE, widow of Victor, of Balluta, aged 92, passed peacefully away at Holy Family Home, Naxxar, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marthese, widow of Ing Charles Bonello, Victoria, wife of Dione Caruana, John and his wife Carmen, Lina, widow of her son Ing Godfrey, Ing Cecil and his wife Emily, Prof. Aldo and his wife Dr Andrea, Dr Pierre and his wife Dr Marcelle, Raymond and his wife Josette, Dr Antoine and his wife Odette, Lucienne and her husband Ing Brian Cauchi, Dr Karl and his wife Bianca, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sister, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 18, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – GODFREY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather today the 46th aniversary of his death. His sons Fr Joe, Fr Albert, O.Carm., Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and Ruth and their families.

CALLEJA – IMELDA. In loving memory. Four long years have passed but her memory remains a clear guide to us who knew and loved her. A devoted, loving mother whose absence has left a void that time cannot yet fill. She rests in peace in the company of her beloved husband Julian and her son Arnold. She is still deeply missed by her remaining children and families Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry, and her grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel as well as her brother, sisters and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JOHN. Today being 33rd anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, Joe and Carol, Noel and Miriam and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA – Judge Emeritus OLIVER JOHN GULIA. In loving memory of our dear father on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Your sons Kenneth, Alan and Gavin and his wife Fleur, and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – TANCRED. In ever loving memory of our dear papa, who passed away 17 years ago today. Please remember him in your prayers. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

MICALLEF BORG. Treasured memories of our beloved TONY on the anniversary of his departure to eternal life. He lives in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Margaret, Elena Adrienne, in-laws and grandchildren. Rest in peace.

MICALLEF BORG. Unfading memories of our beloved TONY on the 43rd anniversary of his tragic loss. So sadly missed by his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

ROSSIGNAUD. In sweet memory of our dearest mother HELEN, née Casolani, today being the 69th year of her meeting with the Lord. Gone but never forgotten. Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen, M’Louise, the in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA, née Bartolo, widow of the late Pio Eucharistico, unique mother of eight children, today on the eighth anniversary of her passing away and her birthday. Always treasured and loved throughout her 99 years. With fondest gratitude and prayers, your son Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – HELEN. Treasured and most loving memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother. Always in the hearts and prayers of Marie Therese, George, Francis and John and their families.

