Obituaries

CARUANA. On December 13, JOSEPH C. (ex-IFB, Mid-Med, HSBC Bank), aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marie Antoinette, his daughter Stephanie, his brother Louis and his wife Mary, his sister-in-law Rose and brother-in-law John Fenech, his nephew David and niece Therese, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, December 19, at 2pm, for Attard parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On December 15, VICTOR, widower of Mary Sciberras, aged 88, former chemical analyst at Enemalta, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Antoine and Edith, Fr Simon and Miriam, his grandchildren Georgia, Mateo and Flor de Maria, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, December 17, at 8.45am, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – GODFREY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather today the 47th aniversary of his demise. His sons Fr Joe, Fr Albert, O.Carm., Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and Ruth and their families.

CALLEJA – IMELDA. In loving memory. Five years have flown past as the memory of your life and example still remains a clear guide to all who knew and loved you. A devoted, loving mother whose absence has left a void that time cannot yet fill. She rests in peace in the company of her beloved husband Julian and her son Arnold but is still deeply missed by her children and families Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry, and her grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GULIA – Judge Emeritus OLIVER JOHN GULIA. In loving memory of our dear father on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Your sons Kenneth, Gavin and his wife Fleur, and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – TANCRED. In loving memory of our dear papa, especially today his 18th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember him in your prayers. Johanna, Caroline and their families.

MICALLEF BORG. Precious memories of our beloved TONY, always in our thoughts and prayers. Keep watching over us till we meet again. We miss you tremendously. Margaret, Elena, Adrienne, in-laws and grandchildren.

MICALLEF BORG. Unfading memories of our beloved TONY on the 44th anniversary of his tragic loss. So sadly missed by his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

ROSSIGNAUD. Treasured memories of our dearest mother HELEN, née Casolani, today being the 70th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons and daughters, Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen, M’Louise, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gone but never forgotten.

In Memoriam CARMEN DE GABRIELE Treasured and unfading memories of a very special wife, a devoted mother and grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband Henry, her sons Louis, Mario, Franco and Christian and their families, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of a dear mother EMMANUELA ZAMMIT on the ninth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her son Joseph and his wife Nathalie and beloved grandchildren Alastair and Carolyn. A prayer is solicited

