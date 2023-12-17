Obituaries

CURMI. On Tuesday, December 12, VINCENT, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of 81. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Kathleen, his children Michael and his wife Sarah, Carol and her husband Philip Cassar Torreggiani, Elizabeth and her partner Jason Aquilina, his treasured grandchildren Bernard and his fiancée Alice, Matthew and his partner Natalya, Francesca, Nina, Lexi and Lenny, his brothers Neville, Noel and his wife Maria, his sisters Geraldine, Joanna and her husband John, his in-laws, relatives, and many great colleagues and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 19, at 2pm, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest, and his memory forever etched in our hearts.

DE BRINCAT. On December 16 at her residence in San Ġwann, MARCETTE, passed away suddenly to eternal life. She leaves to mourn her great loss her twin sister Bernadette, her cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 19, at 8am for San Ġwann parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCHAAK. On December 10, at the age of 75, GIOVANNA, née Zammit, passed away peacefully. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Jurgen Peter, her children Monique and her husband Damian Mifsud, Jean and his partner Alesia, her beloved grandchildren Robin, Toby, and Jack, her siblings Helen and Edward Poole, Orazio and Therese, Vincent, her nieces and nephews, Amanda, Lorraine, Stephanie, Christian, relatives and friends. The family would especially like to thank Rita Compagno and Lawrence Borg for their enduring love and devotion. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Monday, December 18, at 9.15am, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate the lives of EVARIST and FRANCIS SALIBA will be held at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Christ church in Tal-Ibraġ, on January 13, 2024, at 10am. No flowers. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza https:// www.dartalprovidenza.org

BRINCAT – GODFREY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather today the 48th anniversary of his demise. His sons Fr Joe, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandson Ivan and his wife Giulia, granddaughter Ruth wife of Robert Micallef and their families.

BUSUTTIL – EMILY. In loving memory of a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt on the 20th anniversary of her demise on December 19, 2003. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Carmel, Frances, Anne Marie, Carlo, Beppe and Nicky.

CALLEJA – IMELDA. In loving memory. Six years have gone by and the guidance and love you gave us in your lifetime continue to guide us. A devoted, loving mother whose absence has left a void that time cannot fill. She rests in peace in the company of her beloved husband Julian and her son Arnold but is still deeply missed by her children and families Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry, and her grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA – JOHN. Today being the 35th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts. Joe and Carol, Noel and Miriam and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal life.

CONTI. In loving memory of EDWIN, a dear husband and father, on the 11th anniversary of his death. Not a day goes by that you are not loved and missed. May, children and grandchildren.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of ROBERT on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts, Maryse and Michael.

GULIA – Judge Emeritus OLIVER JOHN GULIA. In loving memory of our dear father on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Your sons Kenneth, Gavin and his wife Fleur, and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRI DEMAJO. In loving memory of Dr ALFRED MAGRI DEMAJO on the 11th anniversary of his demise. His wife Herminia Amy, his sons Hector, Daniel and Susan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTINELLI – CARMELO (Sliema). On the 39th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Time is no healer. Long gone but daily in our hearts and prayers. His wife Lilian, son Victor, daughter Pauline, husband Joseph, and grandchildren Karl and Ilaria.

MERCIECA – TANCRED. In ever loving memory of our dear papa who passed away 19 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Please remember him in yours. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

MICALLEF BORG – TONY. Unforgettable memories of our beloved Tony, loving husband and dedicated father who is sorely missed. Forever present in our hearts and prayers. Rest in peace. Margaret, Elena and Adrienne.

MICALLEF BORG. Unfading memories of our beloved TONY on the 45th anniversary of his tragic loss. So sadly missed by his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

ROSSIGNAUD. In sweet memory of our dearest mother HELEN, née Casolani, being the 71st anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen, Marie Louise, her in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gone but never forgotten.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. Unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather who passed away 25 years ago, on December 21, 1998. Fondly and lovingly remembered by his wife Pauline and family.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA, née Bartolo, widow of Pio Eucharistico, unique mother of eight children, tomorrow being the 10th anniversary of her passing away and her birthday. Always treasured and loved throughout her 99 years. With fondest gratitude and prayers, your son Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – HELEN. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother. Forever in the hearts and prayers of M’Therese, George, Francis and John and their families.

In loving memory of SHARONNE BELLIA - 28.3.1975 – 15.12.2003. Treasured and unfading memories of Sharonne on the 20th anniversary of her tragic loss. Deeply missed by her parents Connie and Charles, sister Joanna and Francis. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear ERIC SCHEMBRI on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his father Frank, his brother Andre, his sister Yvette and her husband Ivan, relatives and friends.

In loving memory of a dear mother EMMANUELA ZAMMIT, wife of Pio Eucharistico - 17.12.1914 - 17.12.2013 on the 10th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her son Joseph and his wife Nathalie and beloved grandchildren Alastair and Carolyn. A prayer is solicited.

In loving memory of CARMEN DE GABRIELE. Treasured and unfading memories of a very special wife, a devoted mother and grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband Henry, her sons Louis, Mario, Franco and Christian and their families, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

OLIVIERI. In loving memory of our dearest LOUIS, on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life on the 21/12/2022. So deeply missed. Forever loved and treasured by his wife Elizabeth, his beloved mother Marie Louise, his sisters Josette and Brigid, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, 21st December at the Divine Mercy Church, in Naxxar at 8.30am and on the same day at St Mary of the Angels Church in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq at 6pm. A prayer is solicited. Psalm 23 – The Lord is my Shepherd. The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not want; He makes me lie down in green pastures. He Leads me beside still waters; He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your Staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies: You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.

Ian and Krista would like to thank all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers and cards, made donations to Hospice Malta, simply thought of us that day or expressed sympathy in any way on the great loss of our beloved ‘Pops’ ANTON SCHEMBRI who went to meet the Risen Lord on the 30th November, 2023. Touching memories that will live on with us forever ♥. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The bereaved daughters of the late PAUL and INNOCENZA (Ċensina) BRINCAT extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who participated in the commemoration of their beloved parents’ lives at Mqabba parish church on 1 and 9 December 2023. Sincere appreciation go to H.E. Monsignor Joseph Galea Curmi, Canon Dr Jonathan Farrugia, Fr John Curmi and the clergy who celebrated the funeral Masses. They would also like to thank the dedicated staff at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and those who sent floral tributes, made charitable contributions in memory of their parents and shared their condolences during this difficult time. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

