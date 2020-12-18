In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest aunt MAY on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life, 18.12.2015. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 6pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest father George today being the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Johanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FELICE. In memory of our beloved HELENE, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by all her family and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm, at the Mother of Good Council church, Paceville. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER – DOLLY. Treasured memories of a dearest mummy and nanna on the 13th anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George and Giulia, Luke and Michela.

SANT FOURNIER. Remembering with love our wonderful sister DOLLY every day and especially today, the 13th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa and their families.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Cherished memories of our dearest nanna on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George and Giulia, Luke and Michela.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. So deeply loved, so sadly missed. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

