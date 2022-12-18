Obituaries

CARUANA. On December 13, JOSEPH C. (ex-IFB, Mid-Med, HSBC Bank), aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marie Antoinette, his daughter Stephanie, his brother Louis and his wife Mary, his sister-in-law Rose and brother-in-law John Fenech, his nephew David and niece Therese, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 19, at 2pm, for Attard parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHALMERS – MARGARET ANNE, in Edinburgh, on December 17, very peacefully after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Reunited at last with her beloved parents Ian and Margaret Chalmers, her much loved brother Robert, Granny McKenzie and her cherished nephew Alistair. Deeply mourned by her sister Vicki Reid Thomas and her husband Michael, and her brother Roderick and his wife Mary Rose. She will be fondly remembered by her many nephews and nieces who she loved, laughed with and teased in equal measure. Grateful thanks go to the nurses and staff at St Raphael’s Care Home who looked after Anne with so much warmth, compassion and affection. The funeral will take place in Edinburgh.

GAUCI. On December 16, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, MARIA, of Birżebbuġa, residing in Attard, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughters Mary Anne and Felicia and their partners Robert and Salvatore, her beloved grandson Benjamin and his wife Giuanna, her dear brother Joe and his wife Mary, her nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces, other extended family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home tomorrow, Monday, December 19, at 8.30am for Santa Maria parish church, Attard, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

COLEIRO – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of our dear papa on the 32nd anniversary of his death. His daughters Victoria and Ann Marie and all families, relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CONTI. In loving memory of EDWIN. An anniversary comes but once a year, yet your memory, dear father, lives in us each day. Your wife Mary, children and grandchildren.

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest father GEORGE, today being the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Johanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of ROBERT, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Sonia, Maryse and Michael.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Joe) on the 12th anniversary of his death. So much loved and missed. Rest in peace. Gaby, Gabriella and Christian, Monique, Nicholas, Gulja, Carla, Pascal, and Pippa.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – WALTER, December 18, 1980, and JOE, December 23, 2010, on the anniversary of their demise. Please remember them in your prayers. Their family.

RANDON – EVY. In loving memory of my dear mother on the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered. Gaby.

SANT FOURNIER – DOLLY, née Toledo. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest mother and grandmother, especially today the 15th anniversary of her demise. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George, Luke and Michela.

SANT FOURNIER. Remembering with love our wonderful sister DOLLY every day and especially today, the 15th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa and their families.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. Unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather who passed away on 21.12.1998. Fondly and lovingly remembered by his wife Pauline and family.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. So deeply loved, so sadly missed. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Remembering our dearest grandmother, especially today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George, Luke and Michela.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA, née Bartolo, widow of Pio Eucharistico, unique mother of eight children, today the ninth anniversary of her passing away and her birthday. Always treasured and loved throughout her 99 years. With fondest gratitude and prayers, your son Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ANTONIA ZAMMIT - 11.12.1934-22.12.2017. Loving and cherished memories of a special wife and mother on the fifth anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by her husband, Joseph, her children Noel, Jennifer, Marco, Catherine, Angele, Michelle and Peter, grandchildren, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

In ever loving memory of ANNE ZAMMIT DIMECH today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Very dearly remembered by her sons John and Francis, her in-laws Anthony Zarb-Dimech, his wife Petronela and their daughter Alexia Sara, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said at St Julians parish church today at 6.30pm and on Wednesday, December 21 at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear ERIC SCHEMBRI on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his father Frank, his brother Andre, his sister Yvette and her husband Ivan, relatives and friends.

ANTHONY H. CAMILLERI – On the 11th anniversary of his passing onto eternal life, aged 89. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Rosemarie, his sons Denis and his wife Frances, Kevin and his wife Marthese, Richard and his wife Corinne, his daughter Maryann and her husband Simon, his eight grandchildren and 10 great-children. May he rest in peace.

In loving memory of RONNIE ATTARD former headmaster Liceo Vassalli, tal-Ħandaq and MFA technical director on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten and sorely missed by Marlene, Lara and Emma. Mass for his repose will be said on Wednesday, December 21 at 6.30pm at the Millennium Chapel, Paceville. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of RAPHAEL (Effie) MAMO tomorrow, Monday, December 19, the 10th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sister Mary Young, her children Joseph, Stephen and Raymond, their wives, children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends may wish to remember him in their prayers. May he rest in peace.

JOSETTE LEONE-GANADO. Remembering Josette with love and tenderness on her 13th anniversary Philip and Shirley, Alexia and Julian, Philip, Chiara and Krissy and her mother Violet Depares. All Masses celebrated today, Sunday at Ta’ Xbiex parish church will be offered for her repose. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of LINA FARRUGIA being the 21st anniversary of her death. Deeply missed and forever loved. Fondly remembered by her children, their spouses, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Season’s greetings

