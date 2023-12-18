Obituaries

DE BRINCAT. On December 16 at her residence in San Ġwann, MARCETTE, passed away suddenly to eternal life. She leaves to mourn her great loss her twin sister Bernadette, her cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19, at 8am for San Ġwann parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. On December 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS, of Ħamrun and residing at St Paul’s Bay, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Elizabeth née Scicluna, his three children, Marie and her husband Benson Bosman, Christine Attard née Scerri, and Josephine and her partner Justin Dickel, his grand- children Franky Elizabeth Attard, Hannah Bosman and Stanley Scerri-Dickel, his brothers Ċisju, Godfrey, Bro. Tommy of the Jesuit Community, and Louis, and their families, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19, at 7am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery, Paola. Donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest father GEORGE, today being the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Johanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren.

SANT FOURNIER. Remembering with love our wonderful sister DOLLY, every day and especially today, the 16th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, and their families.

TOLEDO – MALOU. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother, today the 12th anniversary of her demise. So deeply loved, so sadly missed. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day.

ANTHONY H. CAMILLERI On the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life, aged 89. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Rosemarie, his sons Denis and his wife Frances, Kevin and his wife Marthese, Richard and his wife Corinne, his daughter Maryann and her husband Simon Delicata, his eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace

JOSETTE LEONE-GANADO Remembering Josette with love and tenderness on her 14th anniversary Philip and Shirley, Alexia and Julian, Philip, Chiara and Krissy and her mother Violet Depares. All Masses celebrated today at Ta’ Xbiex parish church will be offered for her repose. Lord, grant her eternal rest

ANTONIA ZAMMIT 11.12.1934-22.12.2017 Loving and cherished memories of a special mother on the sixth anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Noel, Jennifer, Marco, Catherine, Angele, Michelle and Peter, grandchildren, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

In Memoriam In ever loving memory of ANNE ZAMMIT DIMECH today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Very dearly remembered by her sons John and Francis, her in-laws Anthony Zarb-Dimech, his wife Petronela and their daughter Alexia Sara, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said at St Julians parish church today at 6.30pm and on Thursday, December 21 at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest

