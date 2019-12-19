Obituaries

BORG. On December 17, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, MARIE THERESE née Micallef, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her daughters Jennifer, Angela and her husband William, Victoria and her husband Massimo, her son Simon and his wife Sveta, Frank and his wife Sandra, her grandchildren Daniela, Peter, Edward, James, Thomas, Steven, Emma, Rebecca, Deborah, David, Michael, Jake and Hannah, their respective spouses, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, December 20, at Stella Maris parish church, at 2pm, followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family conveys special thanks to the staff at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, for their care and dedication and would appreciate if instead of flowers donations be sent to Hospice Malta, Balzan, in her name.

GALEA. On December 16, at Gozo General Hospital, CARMELO (Charles) of Mosta, aged 89, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pamela, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, December 20, at 3pm, for Santa Maria Basilica, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 18, at his residence, JOSEPH, former teacher, of Rabat, residing in San Ġwann, aged 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Simone and Ivan, his sister MaryLouise, widow of Giovanni, his brother Edward and his wife Josette, his sister Evelyn, his brother Fr Albert Micallef, OFM, his in-laws and their spouses, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 20, at 8am, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – HENRY. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, today being the 11th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.



MIFSUD – CARMEL. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Marion, his children Charmaine, Kevin, Frances and Stanley, and his grandchildren Nicole, Martina, Daniel and Bettina. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Friday, December 20, at the Chapel of St John Baptist, St Monica Street, Paola at 7.30pm.

NAUDI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MARY, today the 33rd anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her son Anton and his wife Marlene, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 6.30pm Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to participate in this Mass and remember her in their daily prayers.

SPITERI – Fr DONAT SPITERI, OFM Cap., founder of ‘Kliem il-Hajja’. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear brother and uncle, today being the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his brother Gaetano, his sister Therese, in-laws, his nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and the Franciscan Capuchin Friars. Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Tomorrow last trading day. Re-opens: Monday, January 6, 2020.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.