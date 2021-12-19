Births

GONZI. BETTINA ZAZA’ born to Berta Pisani Bencini and Paul Gonzi on 9th June 2021, happily welcomed by her brothers Giorgio and Paolo. Baptism was administered at Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, by Fr Provincial Vincent Micallef, OP, on Sunday, 19th December 2021. The gift of faith was passed on by godparents Dr Krista Pisani Bencini and Dr David Gonzi. Thanks be to God, the Holy Virgin Mary and St Pio of Pietrelcina.

Obituaries

BUSUTTIL LEAVER. On November 6, at her home in UK, RACHEL, aged 59. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother John and his wife Marthese, her nieces Thea and Ella, and all her loving relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, December 21, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARABOTT. On December 17, JOSEPHINE Carabott née Cilia, aged 89, widow of Joseph Carabott, of Sliema, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Charles, Angela and Joseph, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, December 20, at 9am for Stella Maris church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by private interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On December 16, at Casa Leone XIII, St Julian’s, MARY née Bezzina, widow of Anthony, aged 101, passed peace­fully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Tony and Dorothy, living in the US, Martin and Anna, Anna and David, her grandchildren, nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves Casa Leone tomorrow Monday, December 20 at 1.15pm for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Leone, St Julian’s, for the care, love, and dedication they always had for our mother. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICELI. On December 17, EVELYN, widow of Frank, aged 92, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dear children Raymond, Josette, Nadette and Pierre and their respective spouses, daughter-in-law Carmen, wife of her late son Renato, her 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday December 20 at 10am, for St Joseph parish church, Kalkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. PHILIP, of Żebbuġ, passed peacefully away aged 88. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Monica Caruana, his nephews and nieces Laurie Cachia, Joan and her husband Peter Fenech, their daughter Jemma, residing in Australia, his second cousins Henry and Anna and their family, Louise Vitertti and her husband Marcelo and their children Sabrina and Samantha, residing in Canada, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, December 20 at 2.30pm for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Andrija cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

COLEIRO TONNA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear papa, being his 31st anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his daughters Victoria and Ann Marie, their families, his sister Mae, brothers Tony and Frank, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

MIFSUD – CARMEL. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remem­bered by his wife Marion, his children Charmaine, Kevin, Frances and Stanley, and his grandchildren Nicole, Martina, Daniel and Bettina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MARY, today the 35th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her son Anton and his wife Marlene, in-laws, grand­children and great- grand­children. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The 10.30am Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. May she rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers especially on December 21, the 23rd anniversary from the death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Pauline, Children, grandchildren and family.

SPITERI – Fr DONAT SPITERI, OFM Cap., founder of Kliem il-Ħajja. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear brother and uncle, today being the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his brother Gaetano, his sister-in-law Violet, his nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and the Franciscan Capuchin Friars. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Thursday, December 23, 2021, re-open, Monday, January 3, 2022.

