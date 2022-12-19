Obituary

CHALMERS. On December 17, in Edinburgh, MARGARET ANNE, very peacefully after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Reunited at last with her beloved parents Ian and Margaret Chalmers, her much loved brother Robert, Granny McKenzie and her cherished nephew Alistair. Deeply mourned by her sister Vicki Reid Thomas and her husband Michael, and her brother Roderick and his wife Mary Rose. She will be fondly remembered by her many nephews and nieces who she loved, laughed with and teased in equal measure. Grateful thanks go to the nurses and staff at St Raphael’s Care Home who looked after Anne with so much warmth, compassion and affection. The funeral will take place in Edinburgh.

In Memoriam

NAUDI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MARY, today the 36th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her son Anton and his wife Marlene, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The 6.30pm Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. May she rest in peace.

SPITERI – Fr DONAT SPITERI, OFM Cap – Founder of Kliem il-Ħajja. This year marks the centenary of his birth and today the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and missed by his brother Gaetano, his sister-in-law Violet, his nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and the Franciscan Capuchin Friars. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PICCININO JOE Today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. A unique man, one of a kind, A precious jewel so hard to find. His love and wisdom made us Feel so secure Leaving now in us a wound That will never cure. A helping hand he always threw Even at people he hardly knew. A great man, a tower of strength To whom us God has only lent. Your generosity and kind heart, Whose loss has torn Our lives apart, Is something words Cannot explain, All tears are now in vain. All the people You were surrounded by, Even though only For a short while, Felt love and respect for you As you were honest, Humble and true. We did great things together, As united as can be, Which made us a team As solid as a rock, The memories of which With pride fill me. These simple words I dedicate to you Do not come out of Any poetry book But straight from the heart That loved you, For only God knows what a Great man He took. Your loving wife Carmen, children Stephen, Elaine and Matthew, their spouses Lisa and AnnMarie, and grandchildren Angelique, Christian, Sarah, Mark and Andrea.

