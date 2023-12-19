OBITUARY

FARRUGIA. On December 15, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, FRANCIS (former BOV employee), aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is mourned by his beloved wife Gina, his children Lucienne and her husband Joseph, Caroline and her husband Clayton, his granddaughter Catrina, relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, at 10am, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations may be made to Puttinu Cares and Sisters of Mother Theresa, Cospicua.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

APAP BOLOGNA – ELIZABETH. Treasured memories of our most precious and beloved mother on the 45th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed every day. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

NAUDI. Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MARY, today the 37th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her son Anton and his wife Marlene, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The 6.30pm Mass being said today, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. May she rest in peace.

TABONE. Loving and cherished memories of COLIN, a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his death. Helen, David, Nicky, Joanna and their families. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. May he rest in peace.

ZAMMIT TABONA – ANTHONY. Today being the 100th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Originator of the Zammit Tabona family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, December 23, at 6pm, at St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina. His great-grandson Joseph Zammit Tabona.

In loving memory of GEORGE FARRUGIA a beloved husband and father, on the 15th anniversary of his death. Treasured memories. His wife Lorraine, his sons Kevin and Jonathan and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of RAPHAEL (Effie) MAMO today, Tuesday, December 19, the 11th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sister Mary Young, her children Joseph, Stephen and Raymond, their wives, children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends may wish to remember him in their prayers. May he rest in peace.

