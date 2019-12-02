Pearl Wedding

BASTJAN and BARBIE GATT

Happy anniversary, 30 years on. From the best Taz and John Noel. Congratulations.

Obituaries

MICALLEF. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of Rabat, aged 85. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Pauline, Ann and her husband Mike, Carmelina and her husband Nicholas, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 3, at 3pm for Santa Marija ta Ġesu (Ta Ġieżu) church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at Santa Margerita cemetery Rabat. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER. On November 30, VICTOR, former director of Portanier Bros, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Ruth, grandson Luke, his brothers Francis and his wife Lucy, Joseph widow of Miranda, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends including his former colleagues at the Central Bank of Malta. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 3, at 12.30pm for Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Ibrag, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZERAFA. On November 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr JOSEPH ZERAFA, S.J., aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and India, his sisters Lina, wife of Clive Thomas, Violet, wife of James Rizzo, Lilian, wife of Alfred Cauchi, Mary, wife of the late Joe Borg, and Catherine, wife of Mario Bisazza, nephews, nieces and friends in Malta and India. The funeral will be held today, Monday, December 2, at Loyola House, Naxxar, at 3pm followed by interment at the Naxxar parish cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Infirmary of the aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – LINA, née Grech. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her children Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

CASSAR. Ever loving memories of our dearest HELEN, née Xuereb, today the 14th anni-versary of her demise. Sadly missed, forever remembered. Bernadette, Theresa and Peter Paul, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

FARRUGIA. Loving memories of our dear mother GEORGINA, née Wells, on the anniversary of her death. Mabel and Constance and their families.

MUSCAT – CARMELO. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 45th anni-versary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SALOMON – NICHOLAS. Today being the fourth anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Forever in our hearts. Mummy and Mathieu.

VASSALLO – EMANUEL, 2.12.1991. In memory of a beloved father on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in my heart, thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed but never forgotten by his only daughter Ruth.

