Obituaries

FALZON. On December 1, at his residence, FRANCIS of Attard, husband of the late Carmelina née Muscat Betts, passed away of natural causes, at the venerable age of 94. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughters Dr Mary Rose Saetta and her husband John, Patricia Falzon and her partner Lee and his sons Pierre and Mario. He will also be mourned by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his sisters Tessie and Sr Antonia Falzon, nephews and nieces, other family and friends. Francis was born and raised in Rabat and touched many lives with his congeniality, sense of humour and kindness. He will never be replaced in the hearts of those who loved him. He goes to join his much loved wife Lina and his beloved son Philip, as well as his siblings. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 3, at 9am, at the Attard parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On November 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, GLADYS, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nieces Patricia Pullicino and Sandra, wife of Edward Galea, and their families, her devoted carer Fely Estimada Cabuotan and Catherine Schembri. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, December 2, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mary help of Christians pray for her.

WOOD. On December 1, at Casa Leone Home, MARIE née Farrugia, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Neville, her daughters Marie-Claire and her husband Kenneth, and Corinne, her grandchildren Liza, Michael, Philip, Simon, Gavin, Sean and Kian, her sisters-in-law Alice Farrugia and Eileen O’Higgins, her brother-in-law Hady and his wife Margaret, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 3, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – LINA, née Grech. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her children Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

CASSAR. Ever-loving memories of our dearest HELEN, née Xuereb, today the 15th anniversary of her demise.

The happy hours we once enjoyed...

How sweet their memory still.

But losing you has left a space this world can never fill.

Bernadette, Theresa and Peter Paul, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

FARRUGIA. Loving memories of our dear mother GEORGINA, née Wells, on the anniversary of her death. Mabel and Constance and their families.

FRENDO RANDON – RENE. In ever-loving memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Fabrizia, Sam and Becky, Alex and Abby and Lucas.

MUSCAT – CARMELO. Che-rished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 46th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PACE BARDON – MARY. In loving memory of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Today being the fourth year of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI BINETT. In loving memory of IMELDA who went to meet the Risen Lord a year ago today. Loved and remembered by her children Josephine, Donald and Vicky, Nathalie, Raymond, Marco and Doreen, and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Saturday, December 5, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sacro Cuor, Sliema, at 6.30pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

