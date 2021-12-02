Obituary

CAMILLERI. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE, of Birżebbuġa, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Voilet Camilleri, widow of Paul Camilleri, of Birżebbuġa, his wife Shirley, his sisters Carmen, Rita and her husband Albert, his brother Leo and his wife Miriam, nephews, nieces and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be concelebrated on Saturday, December 4, at Birżebbuġa parish church, at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

CAMILLERI. On November 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIE-THÉRÈSE, aged 78, of Ta’ Xbiex, spouse of the late Nazzareno Camilleri, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Dr David James Camilleri and his wife Dr Amalia Camilleri Bonello, her nephew Adriel, her nieces Marinella Julie and Fabiana Mea, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, December 2, at 8.15am, proceeding to St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass will be said at 9.15am, in celebration of her life. Interment will follow at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the medical and nursing staff involved in her care at Mater Dei Hospital, as well as to the staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta.

CHIRCOP. On November 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Grace and her husband Patrick Lanzon, her son Joe, her grandchildren David and his wife Maria, Marie Noelle, Andrea and Elena, and her great-granddaughter Luisa, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, December 2, at 3pm, for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Luqa cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Richmond Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

McGHEE. On November 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, James, originally of Scotland and residing in Gżira, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his wife Antoinette, his two sons Victor and Steven, who were around his bed, coming from the US one week ago, his brother Bud and nephew Mark. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, December 4, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – LINA, née Grech. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her children Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

CASSAR. Ever loving memories of our dearest HELEN, née Xuereb, today the 16th anniversary of her demise.

Those we love we never lose.

For always they will be loved, remembered, treasured.

Always in our memory. Bernadette, Theresa and Peter Paul, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

FARRUGIA. Loving memories of our dear mother GEORGINA, née Wells, on the anniversary of her death. Mabel and Constance and their families.

MUSCAT – CARMELO. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 47th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PARIS – EMANUEL. Treasured memories of a devoted husband, dearly loving father and grandfather, today being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Frances, his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. O Lord, grant him eternal rest and hold him close in your loving embrace.

SPITERI BINETT. In loving memory of IMELDA who went to meet the Risen Lord two years ago today. Loved and remembered by her children and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sacro Cuor, Sliema, at 6pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

