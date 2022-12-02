In Memoriam

CARABOT – LINA, née Grech. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her children Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

CASSAR. Ever loving memories of our dearest HELEN, née Xuereb, today the 17th anniversary of her demise.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

FARRUGIA. Loving memories of our dear mother GEORGINA, née Wells, on the anniversary of her death. Mabel and Constance and their families.

JONES – CECIL. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 51st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Martin and Petrina, Myra, Rosanne, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT – CARMELO. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 48th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SPITERI BINETT. In loving memory of IMELDA who went to meet the Risen Lord three years ago. Loved and remembered by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6pm at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sacro Cuor, Sliema. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CHARLES GATT BALDACCHINO Today the 25th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his children Josianne, Edmund, Simon, Dolores and in-laws, his grandchildren Francesca, Rebecca, Michael, Malcolm, Carl, Sean, Julia and Emily. Mass will be said today at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas holidays. Last trading day, Thursday, December 22, 2022, re-open, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

