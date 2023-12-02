In Memoriam

CARABOT – LINA, née Grech. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her children Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

FARRUGIA. Loving memories of our dear mother GEORGINA, née Wells, on the anniversary of her death. Mabel and Constance and their families.

MUSCAT – CARMELO. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 49th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SPITERI – JOSEPHINE. On the 20th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. You were so precious to us. Will miss you and love you forever. Vivienne, Paul and their families.

