OBITUARY

BORG. On December 17, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, MARIE THERESE née Micallef, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her daughters Jennifer, Angela and her husband William, Victoria and her husband Massimo, her son Simon and his wife Sveta, Frank and his wife Sandra, her grandchildren Daniela, Peter, Edward, James, Thomas, Steven, Emma, Rebecca, Deborah, David, Michael, Jake and Hannah, their respective spouses, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, December 20, at Stella Maris parish church, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family conveys special thanks to the staff at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital for their care and dedication and would appreciate if instead of flowers donations be sent to Hospice Malta, Balzan, in her name.



GALEA. On December 16, at Gozo General Hospital, CARMELO

(Charles) of Mosta, aged 89, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pamela, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Friday, December 20, at 3pm, for Santa Maria Basilica, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Mosta cemetary.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – COLIN. Peacefully, on December 19, at home, in Żebbuġ, after a short illness bravely borne, aged 76. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Helen and his children David and Alexia, Nicky and Ewelina and Joanna and Abner, his cherished grandchildren Faye, Michael, Elly, Chris, Vivia, Sebastian and Sophia, his mother-in-law Erminia Amato, his brother and sisters Francis and Anne, Marilise and Joe Azzopardi, Helen and Philip Farrugia Randon, Monica and Peter Cauchi, Patricia and Godwin Montanaro, Anna and Martin Attard Montalto and Sandra, widow of his brother Vincent, his brothers and sisters-in-law, uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces, cousins and numerous friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, at 1pm, at St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Gozo. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI – LILLIE. Remembering our beloved mother especially today on the day she entered her Heavenly abode. Margaret and Marika.

BELLIZZI. In loving memory of our dear aunt MELITA VICTORIA on the anniversary of her demise. Cecilia, Myriam, Dora, Tanya and Louis. May she rest in peace.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In loving memory of a cherished mother, today being the 19th anniversary of her passing into the arms of Our Lord. A wonderful mother whose loving care, thoughtfulness and captivating smile is forever embedded in our memories. Anthony and Mary-Anne, Christian and Francesca and Nikki. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In memory of our dearest nanna who passed away 19 years ago today. Forever in our thoughts, Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander.

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever and treasured memories of our dear PAULINE on the 11th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MESSINA-FERRANTE – VINCENZA. On the 19th anniversary of her death remembered with fondest love and affection by her surviving children Josephine, Monica, their spouses, son-in-law Tony and all their respective families.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the first anniversary of his passing away on 20.12.2018. Always remembered by his son Nikolay, his partner Tatiana, his siblings and their families, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being said today, Friday, December 20, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

VASSALLO – JOE. 39 years since you left us so so suddenly.

If you could have caught a star

Whilst in this world

You would have given it to us

To make our wishes come true

If we could catch a star now

We will, in hope that it will be You

And our wishes will come true

Lina and louis, Joe and Dorothy, Nathalie, Marthese and Terry, Marianne and John.

VASSALLO – JOE

Nannu

When I light a candle

And see it glow

Watch it dance

In my heart I know

That I haven’t lost you

Even when I feel so blue

Memories are a blessing

And mine are filled with you

Claire, Joanna, Kevin, Louise, Jackie, Laura, Joseph, Hannah, Tara, Francesca, Ben.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.