Marriages

Mr JOHANN FENECH and Ms MARIA VELLA-GALEA

The marriage took place on December 12, at the parish church of the Assumption, Attard, between JOHANN, son of Mr and Mrs Carmel Fenech of Attard, and MARIA, daughter of the late Notary Dr Joseph Vella Galea, LL.D. and Mrs Imelda Vella Galea of Lija. Rev. Dr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, celebrated nuptial Mass. Mr Josef Bonello and Dr Rosanne Bonnici witnessed the ceremony, whilst Mr Reuben Sciberras carried out duties of best man. The bride was assisted by Ms Genevieve Abela, as maid of honour, Mrs Hannah Cutajar, Mrs Suzanne Farrugia and Ms Valerie Vella were bridesmaids. Mr Kevin Brincat and Mr Charles Falzon acted as groomsmen. Ms Sophie De Battista was flower-girl. Dinner was later held at Quadro Restaurant, The Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s.

The Noble Mr PETER TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI and Ms SARAH SCHEMBRI WISMAYER BUSUTTIL

The private nuptial Mass was celebrated by Fr Brendan Mark Gatt on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Santa Caterina d’Italia church, Valletta, between PETER, son of the Most Noble Peter Paul and Theresa Testaferrata Moroni Viani, and SARAH, daughter of Ms Louiana Busuttil and Dr Mark Schembri Wismayer. The ceremony was witnessed by the bride’s sister, Audrey Schembri Wismayer Busuttil and the groom’s sister, Sarah Ciantar Testaferrata Moroni Viani. The duties of best man were carried out by Mark Testaferrata Moroni Viani. May love and laughter fill their hearts and their home.

Golden Wedding

Mr FRANCO E. MONTESIN, A&CE and Miss MARY ROSE BRINCAU

The wedding between FRANCO and MARY ROSE took place on December 20, 1970, at St Joseph chapel, St Venera. Congratulations from your daughters Charmaine, Christine and Francesca and their respective families.

Obituaries

BALANI. On November 19, RAMESH, aged 74, left this world peacefully for the Heavenly Abode, where he has been united with his beloved parents and sister Mary. He will be dearly missed and always remembered by his loving wife, Shanta Balani, his son Anil Balani, daughter-in-law Kirshma Balani, and granddaugher, Drishya Balani. His loving presence will also be missed by his three siblings, sister Pushi, brothers Vishnu and Vijay, their spouses, children and all his relatives and friends in Malta and around the world. May the Lord grant him eternal rest and peace. Hari Om Shanti.

BALFOUR. On December 16, GILLIAN, aged 84, passed away peacefully after a short illness. A much loved mother of Steven Roberts. Friends are invited to her burial at Naxxar cemetery on Tuesday, December 22 at 11.30am. A memorial service will be arranged in the New Year and details will be available from the British Residents Association in Malta. Steven Roberts can be contacted by e-mail at browningssr@googlemail.com

ESPOSITO. On December 18, MOIRA, aged 58, employee at OPM Accounts Department, passed away serenely at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Jane, her brother Charles and his partner Diane, her niece Claudine, Aunty Jenny and Uncle Frank, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 22 at 8.30am for Senglea parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at the Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

MAGRI. On Friday, December 18, JACKIE passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Steve and cherished sons Andrew and Mark and his girlfriend Ally, her siblings Gillian, Peter, Mary and their families, and Steve’s brother Robert and sister Francesca and their families, together with countless dear friends. The funeral will be held at l-Ibraġġ parish church on Tuesday, December 22 at 9.30am. May Jackie now meet the Risen Lord not only in faith and longing but face to face for all eternity.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. Tender memories of our dear mother LILLIE gone too soon but forever present in our hearts. Margaret, Marika, grandchildren and in-laws. Rest in peace.

COLEIRO TONNA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear papa, being the 30th anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his daughters Victoria and Anne Marie, their families, his sister Mae, brothers Tony and Frank, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In loving memory of a cherished mother, today being the 20th anniversary of her passing into the arms of our Lord. A wonderful mother whose loving care, thoughtfulness and captivating smile is forever embedded in our memories. Anthony and Mary-Anne, Christian and Francesca and Nikki. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In memory of our dearest nanna who passed away 20 years ago today. Forever in our thoughts; Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander.

FARRUGIA – JOE FARRUGIA, CPAA, FCIS. In loving memory of a beloved husband on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Miriam. Although gone from my sight, you are forever in my heart. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said on December 25 and January 1, at 11.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

FARRUGIA – In loving memory of our dearest VIENNA, née Penzavecchia, on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away to eternal life (20.12.1997). Always in our thoughts and prayers, her husband Edward and her children Audrey, Roberta, Bernard and Claude, and their respective spouses. A prayer is solicited. Lord grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever and treasured memories of our dear PAULINE on the 12th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRI DEMAJO. In memory of Dr ALFRED MAGRI DEMAJO, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. His wife Amy, his sons Hector, his wife Suzanne, Daniel and Susan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MESSINA FERRANTE – VINCENZA. In loving memory of our dear mother’s 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Josephine, in-laws and all her family.

MIFSUD – CARMEL. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Marion, his children Charmaine, Kevin, Frances and Stanley, and his grandchildren Nicole, Martina, Daniel and Bettina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Joe) on the 10th anniversary of his death. So much loved and missed. Rest in peace, Gaby, Gabriella and Christian, Monique, Nicholas, Gulja, Carla, Pascal, Pippa.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – WALTER, December 18, 1980 and JOE December 23, 2010 on the anniversary of their demise, please remember them in your thoughts and prayers. Their family.

RANDON. In loving memory of Evy, a beloved mother to Gaby (Pellegrini Petit). Still deeply missed and forever loved.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the 22nd anniversary of his death, on 21.12.2020. Remembered by his wife Pauline, children and grandchildren.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH. Papa, 40 years have passed and your image in our minds and the love in our hearts is as clear and true as ever.

Papa

We will wish upon that star

For it to be our eyes

And watch us where we go

Help us to be wise

Lead us to a place

Guide us with its grace

To a place where we feel safe

Papa, keep guiding us please. Lina and Louis, Joe and Dorothy, Nathalie, Marthese and Terry, Marianne and John.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH.

Nannu

I’ll light a candle,

And see it glow,

I’ll watch it dance,

when I feel low

And in my heart

I will always know

You’re in the Lord’s arms

Watching over us below

Keep us blessed nannu always. Claire, Joanna, Kevin, Louise, Jackie, Laura, Joseph, Hannah, Tara, Francesca and Ben.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR. In memory of VICKY, greatly missed, fondly remembered. Edward, John and family.

