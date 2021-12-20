Obituaries

CAUCHI. On December 18 at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO (known as Charles), aged 81, from Żebbuġ passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Catholic Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his daughters Doris and her husband Dr Dane Munro, Sylvana and Nicolette, his most treasured grandchildren Duncan and Matthias, together with his relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 21, at 7am for Żebbuġ parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Sant’Andrija Cemetery. No flowers by request but a donation to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at St Vincent de Paul Residence and Mater Dei Hospital for all their care and support.

TABONE. On December 18 at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ANTONIA (known as Antoinette), of Naxxar, aged 75, widow of Peppi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brothers, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Tuesday, December 21, at 8.15am, for the Maria Bambina parish church of Naxxar where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – LILLIE. Remembering with love our dear mother on the anniversary of her calling to eternal life. Margaret, Marika, in-laws and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In loving memory of a cherished mother, today being the 21st anniversary of her passing into the arms of our Lord. A wonderful mother whose loving care, thoughtfulness and captivating smile is forever embedded in our memories. Anthony and Mary-Anne, Christian and Francesca and Nikki. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In memory of our dearest nanna who passed away 21 years ago today. Forever in our thoughts; Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander.

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever and treasured memories of our dear PAULINE on the 13th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH. Today 41 years ago you left us so suddenly, but...

A great soul

Never dies

A great soul

Continues its work

A great soul lives on

Because a great soul is

Love itself and

Love is immortal

And the great good soul that you were Papa lives on among us

Lives in the beautiful memories you left us

Thank you papa.

Lina and Louis, Joe and Dorothy, Nathalie, Marthese and Terry, Marianne and John

VASSALLO – JOSEPH. Nannu, there are some that bring so much love to our world, that even after they’re gone the love remains. We miss you nannu but see and feel your love in all you did and all you left behind. Claire, Joanna, Kevin, Louise, Jackie, Laura, Joseph, Hannah, Tara, Francesca and Ben.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Thursday, December 23, 2021, re-open, Monday, January 3, 2022.

