OBITUARY

CARUANA HUBER. On December 18, JOSEPH, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marlene, his daughter Fiona and husband Anthony Farrugia; his son Jason and partner Heidi Attard, grandchildren Roxanne, Nik and partner Katerina, Mark, Ellen, Jordan, Millie and great-granddaughter Ariadne; his brother Albert Caruana, sisters-in-law Evelyn Caruana and Valentine Caruana and their respective children; Elizabeth and husband Norman Miller and their respective children, his brother-in-law John Azzopardi and his wife Estelle and their children; other dear relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, December 20, at 8am for Pembroke parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest. Amen.

REQUIEM MASS

A Mass for the repose of the soul of ROBERT FENECH, deceased on 14th December, will be celebrated at Casa Antonia, Balzan, on 23rd December at 10.30am. Please pray for his soul.

IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI. Fondest memories of our dear Mother LILLIE never forgotten you live in our hearts. Margaret, Marika, son-in-law and grandchildren.

CURMI. In loving memory of a dearly loved son and brother, JAKE, today, the first anniversary since your passing. We love and miss you so much. We carry you with us in our thoughts and hearts. Until we meet again sweet boy. Love mum, dad, Jerome and Kristy xxx. A Mass is being said today, December 20, at 6pm at St Mary of the Angels, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In loving memory of a cherished mother, today being the 22nd anniversary of her passing into the arms of Our Lord. A wonderful mother whose loving care, thoughtfulness and captivating smile is forever embedded in our memories. Anthony and Mary-Anne, Christian and Francesca and Nikki. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – AMY ROSE. In memory of our dearest nanna who passed away 22 years ago today. Forever in our thoughts. Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander.

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever treasured memories of our dear PAULINE on the 14th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT – MAY. Today the 10th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and always in our hearts. Her children Bruce and Rita, Barbara-Ann and Edward, and her grandchildren Rachel, Alexia, Nicky and also Thomas, Jeni and Karl, Alex, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH. Few words dedicated to you papa: Thank you papa, thank you for remaining in our hearts for these past 42 years since you left us, thank you for still managing to bring a smile to our face or a spontaneous giggle when we talk about you, but most of all, thank you for the goodness that you showered on us when here on this earth, may that goodness bind us all always. Thank you papa. Lina and Louis; Joe and Dorothy; Nathalie; Marthese, Terry, Marianne and John and your 11 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren.

In loving memory of GREGORY PISANI 27.1.1915 - 20.12.2008 on the 14th anniversary of his passing away, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws would like to tell him that he's still in their hearts. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Rest in peace

In loving memory of our dearest mother VICTORIA ZAMMIT CUTAJAR who went to meet her Creator 12 years ago today. We love and miss you so much Roberta and Sarah We think of you in silence We often speak your name What would we give to hear your voice And see your face again A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Julians parish church.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.